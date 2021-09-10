More patrols, cameras, ambassadors: UMN responds to increased crime in Dinkytown

Sep. 10—The University of Minnesota is responding to increased crime on the edges of campus with a new team of safety ambassadors, surveillance cameras and more officer patrols.

During the coronavirus pandemic and since the murder of George Floyd last year, there have been numerous robberies and some shootings just off campus, especially in and around Dinkytown.

"Safety on campus has actually been stable, but our city and our surrounding neighborhoods are not immune to the public safety trends and challenges that are occurring here and in metros all around the country," President Joan Gabel told the Board of Regents on Friday.

Dinkytown is "a very difficult challenge for us," Gabel said, because although many students and university employees live there, it's under the jurisdiction of the Minneapolis Police Department.

University Police Chief Matt Clark said Minneapolis police haven't been much help in Dinkytown because they are short on officers. Lately, the U and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office have been splitting the cost on overtime patrols to deter crime in the area, but Clark said he worries about officers burning out from working so often.

The U recently added three officers to its force, which now stands at 58. Clark said 70 officers is a number "we need to get to at some point. This is especially true if were going to extend ourselves off-campus into other neighborhoods."

Clark also has hired a community liaison to work with Dinkytown businesses and is contracting with Hennepin County on a social worker, who will connect chronic offenders and people in crisis with various county services.

"Many times our officers need to respond to crisis incidents that are happening now, but if we're able to hand those off to a social worker, that's very helpful, especially for long-term solutions for that individual," Clark said.

AMBASSADORS

On Friday, the U reached agreement on a contract with Block by Block, a Tennessee company that provides ambassadors for the Downtown Improvement District in Minneapolis. Ambassadors will begin patrolling Dinkytown next week, picking up trash, cleaning graffiti and assisting visitors for eight hours a night, Thursday through Saturday.

By the end of the year, the U expects to have installed eight blue light kiosks on the campus perimeter and in Dinkytown with surveillance cameras and phones for calling 911.

The U is working, too, with the City of Minneapolis and Xcel Energy on better lighting, bike infrastructure and graffiti removal, Gabel said.

The U also offers free rides on campus for Twin Cities students and real and virtual escorts to students and staff who feel unsafe walking through campus.

REVIEW FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR

Meanwhile, teams are working on implementing recommendations from a review of the U's police department that was completed earlier this year. They're reviewing how the department works with neighboring law enforcement agencies and weighing changes to officer training and how they use military-style equipment.

Campus police began wearing body cameras two weeks ago.

Regents chair Ken Powell said the board has received dozens of emails and phone calls in recent months about safety concerns, mostly from the parents of university students.

"I want you to know that your comments are received, they're valued and that the safety of the university community remains paramount for this board," he said. "We're continuing to monitor newly implemented plans and strategies and won't hesitate to change course if we're not satisfied with the results."

The day before Friday's meeting, the U issued crime alerts for two separate robberies — a gunpoint carjacking at noon near a U clinic blocks from the U's West Bank, and an attempted robbery involving a stolen car at 9:20 p.m., one block north of Dinkytown.