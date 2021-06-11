More people have died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020 and it's only June

A coronavirus death in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Coronavirus deaths in 2021 have already overtaken the total deaths from the virus in 2020.

That's according to Johns Hopkins University data analysed by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the paper's analysis, the tipping point was June 10.

There have been more coronavirus deaths worldwide in 2021 than in all of 2020, highlighting the continued spread of the pandemic even as some countries start to recover.

Johns Hopkins University data analysed by The Wall Street Journal showed that the 2021 deaths surpassed the 2020 figure on Thursday.

The Journal reported that there were around 1,880,000 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020. As of Thursday, the figure for 2021 was around 1,884,000, with more than half the year still to come.

While vaccines have been approved and distributed around the world this year, they have been concentrated in wealthy nations.

More transmissible variants have also arisen and spread, driving surges around the planet.

