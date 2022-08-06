More people in flooded Eastern Kentucky counties eligible for housing, other help

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved individual assistance for people in more counties hit by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced Saturday.

There are now 12 counties where residents are eligible for assistance, according to the release: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley.

Individual assistance can include help with the cost of temporary housing and home repairs.

People can apply at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

This is what you need to apply: a current phone number; your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying; your Social Security number; a general list of damage and losses; banking information if you choose direct deposit; if insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

FEMA also approved disaster unemployment assistance (DUA) for people in those counties, according to the release from Beshear’s office.

People can submit a claim for DUA benefits online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at 502-875-0442.

The application deadline has been extended until Sept. 6.

A vehicle is submerged in Troublesome Creek near Dwarf, Ky., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Flood waters devastated many communities in Eastern Kentucky last week.

In order to qualify for DUA benefits, claimants in eligible counties must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the flooding that began July 26 and that they are not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.

In addition to people put out of work by the flooding, disaster unemployment assistance is available to people who, as a result of the disaster, became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

Farmers, who are usually not eligible for traditional unemployment payments, may also qualify.

The federal program requires individuals to provide documents, including a copy of their most recent federal or state income tax forms or check stubs, a bill showing their physical address at the time of the disaster and a photo ID.

The administration understands many people won’t have documents as a result of the damage.

Beshear announced earlier that flood victims in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties can replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost.

Furniture, carpet and wood damaged by flash flooding sit outside businesses in downtown Whitesburg, Ky., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is sending driver licensing staff to flood-impacted areas. To find a location visit the Governor’s flood resources website.

People who need in-person help with seeking disaster unemployment benefits, they can go to one of the following sites from Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Breathitt County

421 Jett Drive, Jackson

Clay County

Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida.

Knott County

Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn.

Perry County

Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard.

Beshear has said he expects FEMA to approve individual assistance for residents in more counties.