More people want to kill Putin than want to kill me, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in greater danger than he is, as "there are more people who want to kill him.”

Zelesnkyy was speaking in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo published on June 30.

Asked what it is like to live under constant danger throughout the full-scale war, the head of state said that he is used to danger because it has become part of his life, unlike Putin, whom "more people" want to kill, according to Zelenskyy.

"I will tell you that Putin is in more danger than I am now. More people want to kill him," the president said.

"Many people next to me also live in danger," he added. “This is a conscious choice we have made. I am proud of the task I am facing. I can live with it.”

Zelenskyy also emphasized that soldiers on the front line are in the greatest danger.

"Every second," the Ukrainian leader said. “Constant explosions. It is very difficult to sleep and survive. I have been there several times and I know what is happening. God will give them the strength to continue and return home.”

Earlier, UK newspaper the Independent reported that Zelenskyy had survived more than 12 assassination attempts since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Some of the attempts were thwarted by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the newspaper claimed.

