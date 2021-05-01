More perilous phase ahead for Biden after his 1st 100 days

  • FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. Biden has moved into a new phase of his presidency, having already begun to face a historic series of crises and largely dedicating his first 100 days to steady a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 570,000 Americans and devastated its economy. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Biden has moved into a new phase of his presidency, having already begun to face a historic series of crises and largely dedicating his first 100 days to steady a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 570,000 Americans and devastated its economy. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)
  • President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • President Joe Biden turns from the podium after speaking to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
1 / 4

Biden 100 Days Whats Next

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. Biden has moved into a new phase of his presidency, having already begun to face a historic series of crises and largely dedicating his first 100 days to steady a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 570,000 Americans and devastated its economy. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN LEMIRE, JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's presidency is entering a new and more perilous phase where he is almost certain to face stiffer Republican opposition and also have difficulty keeping Democrats united as he pushes for $4 trillion in additional spending on programs that have echoes of the New Deal and the Great Society.

Past the 100-day mark, with positive approval ratings and a far-reaching, nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to show for it, Biden is now facing far more uncertain terrain. The president is racing against the calendar, governing with the most slender of majorities on Capitol Hill while knowing that historically the party that holds the White House loses seats in midterm elections, which would cost Democrats control of Congress after the 2022 vote.

His next 100 days will feature his first foreign trip but will be dominated by his push to pass his expansive plans on infrastructure and children, families and education, which would expand the social safety net for children, increase taxes on the wealthy and fund projects that his critics say are infrastructure in name only.

Overall, his approach is less about stimulating the economy than stabilizing it over the long term with middle-class jobs, and proving that a democracy, even a bitterly divided one, remains capable of doing big things.

“In another era when our democracy was tested, Franklin Roosevelt reminded us: In America, we do our part,” Biden said in his address to Congress on Wednesday night. “That’s all I’m asking. That we all do our part. And if we do, then we will meet the central challenge of the age by proving that democracy is durable and strong.”

Biden has made personal overtures to Republicans in Congress, but the efforts were aimed at least as much at Republican voters, who have been far more supportive of his plans. A nod to bipartisanship is also important to reassure moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia that the president is at least trying to win over Republicans, even if in the end he might push ahead without them.

His task may be easier given the hopeful signs of a strong economic recovery, with an annualized growth rate of 6.4% during the first three months of the year. With the relief bill passed, Biden’s economic team is now able to focus on structural issues such as income inequality, systemic racism and shortfalls in public investment.

“These were ideas that were germinating pre-pandemic,” said Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. “It feels like these are things that we’ve known we needed to do.”

Several aides are now focused on distributing billions of dollars from the relief package for housing assistance, school upgrades and state and local government aid.

The administration also wants to measure the results of the spending to show Congress that its relief programs are succeeding.

One example: The expanded child tax credit is of critical importance because Biden has proposed extending the one-year increase through 2025 as part of his families plan.

“We know that implementing the enhanced child tax credit right is critical not just to cutting child poverty this year but to showing it can be done well so that it builds support for extending it on and on,” said Gene Sperling, named by Biden to oversee the relief programs.

With such expensive and wide-ranging programs, Biden has not shied away from comparisons between his own ambitious legislative agenda and those championed by a pair of his Democratic predecessors, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. When the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill was passed in March, Biden gathered with Harris and a few senior staff members in the Roosevelt Room to watch the vote.

Biden recalled that it was in that room where, as vice president, he and President Back Obama watched the final passage of the Affordable Care Act some 11 years earlier. But he remembered that room being packed with people, something impossible to do during the pandemic.

“If we didn’t have COVID, we’d probably all be raising a glass together but instead this is what we are doing,” Biden said, according to two White House officials who were not authorized to speak publicly about private moments.

The meaning was clear: Even in a moment of triumph, the pandemic was ever-present. But now, with virus cases falling and vaccinations spreading, Biden must guide the nation toward reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns.

He took a cautious step Tuesday by highlighting changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on outdoor mask-wearing. More fundamental steps are ahead as Biden tries to guide the country toward resuming normal activities, fully reopening offices and schools and safely fulfilling pent-up demand for travel, dining and entertainment.

To this point, the public has largely gone along. Gallup polling shows Biden’s average approval rating over his first three months in office is 56%, higher than Donald Trump’s at 41% but slightly lower than Barack Obama’s at 63%.

But Biden fares less well on some specific issues such as immigration and the border. West Wing officials were caught off guard by the rise in the number of migrants, many of them children, streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border, creating a humanitarian upheaval and handing Republicans a political cudgel.

“The border and immigration has been a huge challenge, and it will continue to be in the next 100 days and beyond,” said David Axelrod, who was a senior advisor to Obama. “The president’s desire to confront issues like gun violence and voting rights may continue to outstrip the capacity a bare Senate majority allows, which may anger his progressive base.”

Biden has counseled patience to some of the left, stressing the importance of sequencing legislation, prioritizing the infrastructure plan before turning to thornier issues such as immigration, voting rights, guns and policing. The president blitzed through executive actions on those issues but will likely need cooperation with Congress for any meaningful action.

That won't be easy. The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, derided Biden's agenda as a “multitrillion-dollar shopping list that was neither designed nor intended to earn bipartisan buy-in, a blueprint for giving Washington even more money and even more power to micromanage American families.”

There has been some bipartisan momentum on policing after the guilty verdict in the killing of George Floyd, a Black Man, who died under the knee of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer. But gridlock threatens other issues, with rising chatter from Democrats on Capitol Hill that a change to the filibuster may be needed.

“Things will begin to percolate on parallel tracks,” said White House senior adviser Steve Ricchetti. “There is a lot of work on immigration and police reform and criminal justice reform being done in the committees and in the White House, we’re engaged in serious, healthy dialogue. And then we’ll see what’s ready to go and when.”

But Biden will also have to turn his focus to international affairs.

The defining relationship will be with China, which Biden invokes as an economic rival that can only be defeated if democracy is repaired at home. He has so far largely continued Trump's tough approach and maintained most tariffs.

He has ordered urgent help to India, a nation reeling from COVID-19. In a jam on Iran sanctions, the president will be forced to choose which Trump-era sanctions to lift in a bid to coax Tehran back into compliance with the its nuclear deal.

In June, he is scheduled to make his first trip overseas as commander in chief, heading to Britain for an economic summit and then to Brussels to pledge support to NATO, the military alliance built as a bulwark to Moscow’s aggression.

And, while not finalized, negotiations are being held to add a third stop: a summit, elsewhere in Europe, with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond the pandemic: London votes for a mayor during crisis

    Not long ago, London was booming. Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have hit Britain’s capital in a perfect storm. “It’s going to be rough, definitely,” said Jack Brown, lecturer in London studies at King’s College London.

  • Carper urges tough US rules barring gas-powered cars by 2035

    A top Senate Democrat is urging U.S. anti-pollution standards that would follow a deal brokered by California with five automakers and then set targets to end sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a goal that reaches farther than President Joe Biden’s climate plan. In a letter sent late Thursday to the Environmental Protection Agency, Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, says the administration must move forcefully in the auto sector to achieve Biden’s plan of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

  • Progress noted at diplomats' talks on Iran nuclear deal

    High-ranking diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain made progress at talks Saturday focused on bringing the United States back into their landmark nuclear deal with Iran, but said they need more work and time to bring about a future agreement. After the meeting, Russia’s top representative, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted that members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, “noted today the indisputable progress made at the Vienna talks on restoration of the nuclear deal.” “The Joint Commission will reconvene at the end of the next week,” Ulyanov wrote.

  • UN report says Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos

    Political turmoil and disruptions following the coup in Myanmar could undo years of progress and double the number of its people living in poverty to nearly half the population, a United Nations report said Friday. The report by the U.N. Development Program, or UNDP, said 12 million people could fall into dire economic straits as businesses remain shuttered in a standoff between the junta and a mass civil disobedience movement. “The hardest hit will be poor urban populations and the worst affected will be female heads of household," Kanni Wignaraja, the UNDP's assistant secretary-general for the region, told The Associated Press via a Zoom recording.

  • Biden’s Wall Street cop feels progressives' heat after hiring blunder

    Progressives are eager to see the SEC step up to challenge business because they’re not confident that Democrats in Congress will be able to do that.

  • Biden news: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan underway as White House axes Trump border wall contracts

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Workers protest Indonesia's labor law in May Day rallies

    Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday with significantly less-attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions, but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare. About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories were expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia's largest economy, said Said Iqbal, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions. Elsewhere in the region, police in the Philippine capital of Manila prevented hundreds of workers belonging to left-wing groups from holding a May Day rally at a public plaza, said protest leader Renato Reyes.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Biden's hundred days (with Douglas Brinkley & Jonathan Alter)' — April 29, 2021

    Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by esteemed historians and authors Douglas Brinkley and Jonathan Alter to break down Biden's first address to Congress and place Biden’s nascent presidency in important historical context.

  • A Border Crisis of Biden’s Own Making

    For President Biden, the border should have been similar to the COVID-vaccine rollout — something where all he had to do to succeed was broadly maintain the path that his predecessor had already set. Instead, Biden blew holes in Trump’s border strategy and, as a surge of migrants predictably arrived at the border, his team set about denying reality and implausibly blaming Trump. If the Biden administration expended as much energy securing the border in its first 100 days as it did denying there’s a “crisis” at the border, the alleged noncrisis would already be abating. As it is, Biden and Co. aren’t fooling anyone. His rating on the border is abysmal — just 29 percent of the public approves of his handling of the border in recent Quinnipiac and CNBC polls. It is telling that the inevitable internal Biden blame game over the crisis focuses on HHS secretary Xavier Becerra’s not doing enough to house the incoming minors rather than on the policies that started the unprecedented flow in the first place. The administration is clearly most interested in how it can better process the people coming into the country rather than how it can keep them out in the first place. Biden’s treatment of the issue in his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday night was particularly otherworldly. He touted comprehensive immigration reform as the solution to the border, although the security enhancements in such bills are usually window dressing and wouldn’t address the specific loopholes that allow migrants from Central America to gain access to America and stay here, when migrants from Mexico largely can’t. He said that there’s no way to solve the migrant crisis without addressing the violence, corruption, gangs, political instability, and destitution in Central America. Then, astonishingly enough, he claimed to have alleviated all these problems as vice president until Trump came along and ripped it all up. It’s not clear what Biden is even referring to, but if what he said were remotely true, there never would have been a migrant crisis under Trump in 2019 because conditions in Central America would have been too favorable for people to leave. As for Trump supposedly reversing all the progress in conditions on the ground, it’s not even clear what Biden’s theory is. Trump did suspend aid to Central American countries to get them to cooperate on stemming the flow of migrants, but the aid was quickly restored when the countries played ball. It’s completely obvious that what has driven the crisis at the border are expectations that Biden would be more welcoming than Trump and the exemption that Biden created for minors in Title 42, used to turn around migrants during the pandemic. Biden has also ended Remain in Mexico, the successful program to get migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are adjudicated in the U.S. (if they are allowed in the U.S. during this process, they will never leave, even if their claims ultimately fail). Why did Biden create this unnecessary crisis? It’s the outcome of ideology triumphing over common sense. That is true of the Biden approach more broadly — otherwise, he wouldn’t be proposing $6 trillion in new spending. The effects are most visible at the border, with rapid, real-world consequences, but that doesn’t mean that his domestic ambitions won’t ultimately lead to similar, if less immediately evident, failures.

  • Opinion: Rams' stricken GM provides NFL draft reminder that COVID-19 is still a threat

    Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead drew on last year’s adjustments after testing positive for COVID-19 on Day 1 of the NFL draft.

  • Rep. Tom Malinowski: Biden's first 100 days focused on 'solving problems'

    Representative Tom Malinowski (D) of New Jersey spoke with Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith to discuss President Biden's progress during his first 100 days, including the upcoming infrastructure plan, U.S.-China relations, and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Chauvin in Floyd death

    Prosecutors are asking a judge to give Derek Chauvin a more severe penalty than state guidelines call for when he is sentenced in June for George Floyd's death, arguing in court documents filed Friday that Floyd was particularly vulnerable and that Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer. Defense attorney Eric Nelson is opposing a tougher sentence, saying the state has failed to prove that those aggravating factors, among others, existed when Chauvin arrested Floyd on May 25.

  • U.S. commander warns against attacks on troops in Afghanistan as deadline passes

    KABUL (Reuters) -The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned on Saturday it would be a mistake for insurgents to attack foreign troops still present in the country after the passing of a May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed last year with Taliban militants. U.S. Army General Scott Miller's comments followed what a U.S. forces spokesman described as "ineffective indirect fire" at an airfield in Kandahar that had caused no injuries or damage. The Taliban did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether it was involved in the incident.

  • India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID

    In hopes of taming a monstrous spike in COVID-19 infections, India opened vaccinations to all adults Saturday, launching a huge inoculation effort that was sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country's vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people. The world's largest maker of vaccines was still short of critical supplies — the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages that delayed the rollout in several states. The country's ambitious effort was also partly overshadowed Saturday by a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India that killed 18 patients, and the death of 12 COVID-19 patients at a hospital in New Delhi after the facility ran out of oxygen for 80 minutes.

  • Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the country's top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly detained Ivan Pavlov on Friday before bringing him in for questioning again. Pavlov, 50, is well known inside Russia for taking on high-profile and often politically sensitive cases in which he represents people accused by the Russian state of everything from treason to espionage.

  • Biden calls Netanyahu to offer condolences over Mount Meron stampede

    President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences and U.S. assistance following a deadly stampede that killed at least 45 worshippers, the White House said.Driving the news: The stampede occurred on Thursday night as tens of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews were participating in a celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron, a pilgrimage site in northern Israel. Several of those killed were American citizens.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends. Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing," Biden said in a statement.Secretary of State Tony Blinken also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who promised that Israel would help all U.S. citizens affected by the disaster.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. restricting travel from India amid raging COVID outbreak

    India is dealing with a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 that has strained its health care system to the breaking point.

  • Miami Dolphins declared biggest winner of 1st-round by GMFB

    Miami Dolphins declared biggest winner of 1st-round by GMFB

  • India reports record-breaking 400K new daily cases; Kentucky Derby to return with crowds: Latest COVID-19 updates

    India set another daily global record of new coronavirus cases Saturday. The Kentucky Derby will have fans in the stands. More COVID-19 updates.

  • Challenges, achievements of Biden's first 100 days in office

    CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to talk about President Biden's first 100 days in office and what's to come in the next 100 days in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and racial tensions.