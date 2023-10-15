‘More Than Pink’ walk raises funds, community support for breast cancer research
‘More Than Pink’ walk raises funds, community support for breast cancer research
‘More Than Pink’ walk raises funds, community support for breast cancer research
Playing a major role here, say many, is the one that breasts play in our society — and why, of all the known cancers, those affecting the breast are in a category of their own.
More women are being open about their breast reduction surgeries on TikTok and it's starting conversations in the comments for curious users.
Thanks to its wireless, non-digging design, it's 'racked' up over 14,000 fans.
The US median down payment increased 11.3% year over year in the third quarter to $30,434, the highest in a decade.
Ripcord, a startup developing robots that can automatically digitize paper records, is hoping to raise $20 million to $25 million in a new funding round that would value the company at $110 million pre-money, according to a source familiar with the matter and a pitch deck viewed by TechCrunch. Alphabet's GV, Lux Capital and MUFG are in talks to participate in the round. GV and Lux previously invested in Ripcord; MUFG, a Japanese bank chain, appears to be a new backer.
A government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Netflix will report earnings on Oct. 18. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Peer Perform from Outperform.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The electric vehicle transformation in the US hit yet another milestone last quarter, though further growth into the mainstream may still be elusive. This as Tesla’s lead at the top is narrowing.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
4Kinship and Diné Skate Garden Project partnered with GRLSWIRL to launch inaugural event.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. ALIAVIA Ventures has put together a new fund to invest in women building tech companies in Australia and the United States, with a focus on helping Aussie companies reach the American market.
Days after TikTok announced a new developer-facing feature, Direct Post, that makes it easier for third-party apps to publish videos to its platform, Meta has announced that its own Sharing to Reels widget for mobile apps is now available to all developers. Similar to TikTok's Direct Post, the idea with Sharing to Reels is to leverage the broader community of video editing apps to generate more content for Meta's short-form video platform and TikTok competitor. The Sharing to Reels integration was launched last November in a limited alpha test with a range of app makers as partners, including Lightricks (Videoleap), Reface, Smule, VivaVideo, SNOW, B612, VITA and Zoomerang.
The EPA is withdrawing its call to set regulations in place that would have required states to assess the cybersecurity and integrity of public water system programs.
Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has been planning to launch its programmable drug treatment solution for months, and decided to forge ahead in spite of the attacks that happened this past weekend in the country. The company is employing AI to design lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) with the goal of creating programmable drug treatments. “Mana.bio's integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, more precise delivery formulations to unlock the field of nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines,” company co-founder and CEO Yogev Debbi said in a statement.
The staple shoe of the aughts is making a big comeback. Here's why podiatrists are less than pleased about the return of ballet flats.
Investing apps help anyone access the stock market to make trades. Alpaca, a San Mateo-based startup, offers stock and crypto brokerage trading services via API that enables investing fintech companies and others to embed this functionality into their apps. Today, the startup announced it has secured $15 million in the form of a convertible note from Japanese financial firm SBI Group.
CEOs from Disney, Netflix and more reportedly walked away from the table.
CRED is in talks to acquire Kuvera, a startup that operates an online wealth management platform, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in what is a sign of the Indian fintech giant's growing interest in the lucrative category of stock investments and mutual funds. CRED and Kuvera didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Kuvera, founded by industry veterans seven years ago, focuses on stable and conservative long-term investments and has won many affluent customers in India with its zero commission offering, reliable customer support service and a wide-range of investment tools such as the ability to automatically adjust the portfolio to avoid over reliance on a particular asset.