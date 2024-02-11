Need more plants? Join us at the 28th annual Master Gardener Spring Festival

If you’re like me, then you can never have enough plants! Simply put, I love plants and they make me happy. As you can imagine, I often find myself wandering the aisles in local garden centers looking for striking new plants or, even more so to my liking, great pollinator plants! Simply walking through aisles upon aisles of plant matter brings me joy, which is why I look forward to the annual Marion County Master Gardener Spring Festival!

Celebrating its 28th year, the Marion County Master Gardener Spring Festival is always the second weekend of March and has become a community favorite that draws more than 10,000 individuals to attend each year! It is the area's largest all-in-one horticultural expo!

This year, there will be more than 110 booths, with several of them specializing in natives, pollinator plants and Florida-friendly landscaping. Additionally, succulents, roses, vegetable seedlings, fruit trees and house plants are just a few of the many other types of plants you will find at the festival!

There also will be an assortment of vendors selling garden decorations, planters, stained glass and many other beautiful pieces! Our KidZone will be full of many fun, educational opportunities, including a walk-through butterfly tent, live critters, arts and crafts, and multiple other activities!

We will provide a variety of free educational seminars throughout both days of the festival on topics such as hydroponics, herbs, native gardening and even the Great Florida Pollinator Census, a new statewide pollinator sustainability program starting right here in Marion County!

Come join us for the 28th annual Marion County Master Gardener Spring Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. Parking at the festival is free, and admission is only $3 per person, with children ages 12 and younger admitted for free. Wagons are welcome!

For more information about the Spring Festival, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/marion/master-gardeners/events.

February to-do list

Annuals: Continue to protect your annuals from frost or freezing temperatures. Annuals that like cool weather include dianthus, petunias and pansy.

Bulbs: There are tons of bulbs that can be planted now, but you must continue to ensure they are protected from cold weather. Mulch works great for this! Consider agapanthus, crinum and Amazon lily.

Azaleas: Your azaleas should be in full bloom at this time and really adding beautiful color to the landscape! Now is a great time to scout local garden centers for azalea varieties, as you can see them in bloom and choose colors that will create a masterpiece within your landscape!

Vegetables: Start planning spring gardens now! You can begin planting warm- and cool-season vegetable crops, but be sure to protect cold-tender plants if frost or a freeze is predicted. For more information, visit edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_vegetable_gardening.

Citrus: Avoid pruning freeze damage from citrus trees until late spring or early summer. If you notice scab disease, apply a copper fungicide when new leaves begin to sprout, and again when about 2/3 of flower blossoms have fallen. If you haven’t already fertilized this year, give your tree nutrients. Follow the fertilizer label, which will typically recommend fertilizer amounts based on the age of the tree. For more information, visit edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_citrus_home_citrus_culture.

Lawn: Now is a great time to apply a pre-emergence weed killer to your lawn. Avoid the use of “weed and feed” products that do more harm to your turf than good. Apply pre-emergence when temperatures average 65 F daily.

Upcoming Events with UF/IFAS Extension, Marion County: Marion County Master Gardener Spring Festival: March 9-10; Demonstration Garden Field Day: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6. The public is welcome to come learn about invasives and volunteer at our annual Demonstration Garden Field Day event. Help us with garden projects, including tackling invasive plant species! Our gardens are used for educational events throughout the year, but depend on community help for upkeep! For those who register before March 20, you will get a free T-shirt and lunch at the event! Groups are welcome; Master Gardener Volunteer Information Meeting: 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 10. Interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer? Join us for a free information session; Marion County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-noon May 11. UF/IFAS Extension Marion County, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34475.

— Jeremy Rhoden is the Urban and Residential Horticulture Extension Agent and Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County. For more information, contact the office at 671-8400. The Extension Service is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Need more plants? Join us at the Master Gardener Spring Festival