More police, firefighters and services, here's how Springfield wants to spend the budget

The city of Springfield plans to emphasize clean water, public safety, and pensions in the coming year, following the unveiling of a preliminary 2025 fiscal year budget.

In a document outlining the budget priorities, the city is earmarking $313 million for the Office of Public Utilities, making up 46% of all funds allocated in the budget. The rest is split as follows:

The fiscal year starts March 1 and ends Feb. 28, 2025.

In total, 95% of all funds allocated will go towards offices dealing with public services and safety, dovetailing with an emphasis on clean water and public safety under Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher's new administration. The new budget director, Ramona Metzger, said that the plan places major emphasis on mandated projects like installing new sewer lines and removing old water lines filled with lead.

Many of those projects will be funded through additional American Rescue Plan funds obtained by the city in past years. Metzger said that all excess funds coming from ARPA have been split 50-50 between sewer and water projects.

"We have federal projects for the sewers and we also have projects for the water, like the lead line (removal)," Metzger said. "Our mayor wants to apply as much of the available funds to those initiatives."

In addition, the city plans to employ more police officers, firefighters, and public works employees than they have had in a decade. The city is budgeting for 240-plus firefighters and 269 police officers to be sworn in for SPD and SFD, while 204 employees are slated for Public Works in FY25. That represents an increase of 21 firefighters and public works employees and 20 police officers from similar totals in 2015.

In total, the city plans to spend $686 million for services and resources to citizens in FY25, a number that excludes the ARPA monies. The total is split up among water and electric services and other city initiatives, with the water and electric side spending $314 million and the city side spending $372 million.

The water and electric expenditures are split further, with the larger electric division of City Water, Light & Power moving out $255 million and water spending $57 million. Still, it's poised to be a busy year for water projects, with CWLP water division chief Todd LaFountain planning on replacing 200-300 lead service lines.

"We hope to get that accomplished through a combination of our operation and maintenance funds," LaFountain said. "We are replacing the city-owned portions of service line from the (water) main to the curb stop, meter pit, or property line."

About $2-3 million per year is spent on the lead service removal project and LaFountain doesn't foresee anything different next year. Over 20 years, LaFountain said that it could cost the city somewhere between $100-130 million to replace those lines.

"It's hard to tell as these prices for commodities like copper and things like that increase at a rate much higher than inflation," LaFountain said.

Currently, the amount of ARPA funds received by the water division has been limited to $1 million, going towards verifying the inventory of lead service lines in CWLP's footprint. Large portions of the lead removal have been funded through Illinois Environmental Protection Agency grants, with $5 million being provided to the agency since 2019.

LaFountain said that the current loan would expire in April, but another $2 million could be on the way through additional IEPA loans.

"We hope to have that in place by the beginning of the state's fiscal year," LaFountain said.

CWLP spokesperson Amber Sabin said that the agency was in support of the sewer initiatives, particularly those along the lake in the watershed that could help with water quality for all citizens.

"We're in support of that, for sure, to take care of water quality," Sabin said. "Those are good for the city."

Metzger said that the final goal is to have the budget finalized by the end of February.

"We plan to have a first reading by Feb. 6 so we have time to time to get into our resource planning system."

Budget presentations

There will be four public budget presentations beginning Jan. 10. All hearings will be held in City Council Chambers (Municipal Building West) and begin at 5:30 p.m.

On Jan. 10, the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, mayor's office, city council coordinator, city clerk, and city treasurer will make presentations.

Lincoln Library, Human Resources, Office of Planning and Economic Development, and Public Works will present on Jan. 11.

Up on Jan. 18 are the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, and the Office of Budget and Management.

Rounding out the presentations on Jan. 23 is City Water, Light, and Power.

FY25 budget details

For more details regarding the FY25 proposed budget, go to www.springfieldcityclerk.com.

