More police officers headed to Beale Street over holiday weekend, MPD says

If you’re headed to Beale Street soon, expect to see a larger police presence.

The Memphis Police Department said additional patrol officers have been added to the Entertainment District Unit (EDU).

The officers will be doing extra crowd control training to prepare for the 4th of July weekend, MPD said.

The expanded unit is designated to patrol Memphis’ entertainment district in downtown.

The added police officers comes after a string of violence and shootings in the downtown area.

On June 20, a man was found shot and killed on G.E. Patterson Avenue.

Earlier in the month, a 19-year-old died from injuries he received in April after being shot at Beale and Second Street.

Some visitors have been on edge about safety and security in the area.

Officials have previously used other measures to curb violence on Beale Street, including a security fee, increased lighting, and weapon and ID checks.

