More police presence won't save communities. Defunding police will.

Erin Keith
Detroit police officers advance on protesters on May 31, 2020.
I was born at what is now Sinai-Grace Hospital, a facility known for, among other things, its frequent treatment of gunshot wounds and traumatic violence injuries. As a person who grew up in Detroit, in what most would consider a relatively safe, manicured city neighborhood with beautiful historic homes, I heard gunshots repeatedly from my bedroom window. Despite being just blocks away from a local police precinct, the “popping” sound was loud and unmistakable. “Did you hear them out there shooting?” I’d ask my parents.

A popular misconception is that those who want to divest from policing and invest in the needs of the people of Detroit are out of touch with reality, that we’re just pie-in-the-sky thinkers and dreamers who want to “burn it all down” without acknowledging the situations our communities are grappling with. For me, that’s simply false.

The Detroit of my childhood is one where Black affluence and Black poverty coexisted. A city where local business owners and my doctors and my dentist looked like me, but also where Black hardship was evident.

I’ve shot basketballs on courts without real rims at run-down rec centers, now shuttered. I’ve played at local parks and found used needles in the wood chips. I’ve seen neighbors’ cars left on blocks after their tires were stolen – their homes stripped of copper gutters or invaded and ransacked by burglars. I can remember the students at my middle school who came to class in soiled clothes, or who were chronically absent. Most tragically, I can remember the childhood friends lost to gun violence, as we were just reaching adulthood and finding our strides.

More recently, even in the wake of Detroit’s renaissance and vibrant downtown renovations, I’ve watched as friends lost siblings and other relatives to murder, and the trauma and grief they’ve suffered. You can’t grow up Black in this city, no matter how privileged, and be completely removed from the realities. The degrees of separation are too small.

What I was sheltered from, however, were all the reasons for these realities. The reasons why people would be shooting, or robbing, or selling drugs, or doing sex work, or getting evicted with their belongings outside on their front lawn. The reasons why people would be going to jail or prison. The reasons why neighborhood public schools were dilapidated and closing left and right. The reasons for all the blighted buildings and abandoned, burned out properties. The reasons I couldn’t get gas at night, at the gas stations closest to my home. The systemic reasons behind all of these realities.

Today, as a lawyer living in the city who is working to change the injustice system, I’ve had to get up close and personal – and analytical – with all these systemic reasons. From representing formerly incarcerated individuals in child support debt and custody proceedings, to helping clients avoid jail and the loss of their home, job or children because of a minor traffic misdemeanor, I’ve come to understand – and can’t unsee – the causal links between the lack of resources and the social ills that have plagued our communities for decades.

One need look no further than the lawsuit brought by students against their school district to assert their right to literacy, the fallout of our city’s tax base, the lack of employment opportunities caused by deindustrialization, the lack of reliable public transportation to get to the remaining opportunities, the overtaxation of city homeowners coupled with the lack of affordable housing for renters, the taboos of mental illness and seeking help that pervade our communities and the collateral consequences of overpolicing and mass incarceration.

Despite these articulable factors that perpetuate poverty and exacerbate crime rates, many residents want more police presence, according to a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University/Detroit Free Press Poll. As if that will stop the violence and devastation in its tracks.

I saw a recent Facebook post in which the writer commented that our community’s concerns for someone – their backstory and history of trauma – matter until they fire a weapon. At that point, their conduct separates them from the community and takes a backseat to the community's needs. I’ve heard similar sentiments expressed in more circles than I can count.

But it sparks the question: Isn’t the shooter – while harmful – also a part of the Detroit community, and a reflection of both its shortcomings and its areas of opportunity?

It’s incredibly difficult to consider all the reasons a person might have hurt their community and devastated and traumatized another person and their loved ones, especially if the person has committed a violent act or taken a life. It’s natural to be blinded and overcome by grief, and easy to want justice or even vengeance, especially when you’ve been a victim of a crime or have been made to live in fear.

However, by refusing to contemplate the reasons why acts occurred or continue to occur, by refusing to acknowledge that a person can be both a victimizer and a victim of systemic traumas and circumstances, we unintentionally allow the violence to persist, along with the conditions that perpetuate crime. This is not to absolve individuals of personal responsibility, but we must begin to see past our collective outrage to think critically if we want a city that is actually safe for its residents. Opting to live in a perpetual police state is incredibly shortsighted and won’t have the desired effects.

There's no clear correlation between the number of police officers and crime rates. Why? The police primarily respond to incidents after they’ve occurred, after the harm has been done. And even then, many folks have experienced calling the police after something bad has happened and watching them take a report that leads to nowhere.

The city's police department has an abysmal record when it comes to solving violent crime – in fact it's one of the worst in the country.

And while we’re putting more money into policing and using racially biased facial recognition technology that is shown to lead to wrongful convictions, we shortchange ourselves and our communities from having solutions that get to the roots of the problems. For instance, in fiscal year 2020, Detroit spent $317 million on the police department from the city’s general fund, far more than the $22.5 million it spent on housing or the $12.7 million it spent on health. In fact, Detroit spends a third of its general fund on law enforcement.

Police departments are continually given far too much of our resources with too little to show for it. This week alone, a video has emerged showing a Detroit officer punching a civilian squarely in the face and knocking him to the ground in a situation where de-escalation seems plainly possible. We cannot continue to let policing monopolize the greater conversation about public safety.

For the $317 million we spend on policing in one year, we could build restorative justice centers, or implement robust violence intervention programming, or create mental health and rehabilitation facilities. For the same amount, we could renovate and modernize many Detroit public schools, or create thousands of living-wage jobs. We could also provide a $10,000 child care tax income credit for 31,700 families, a vital measure when 35% of Detroiters are living in poverty. We could also provide housing for every reported homeless person in Detroit with that amount of money.

You don’t have to hate police or think they’re all bad to want more for our city. I was coached by police officers on my childhood sports teams and mentored by them in other aspects. Condemnation of the character of each individual officer is not required to demand more effective and evidence-based responses to public safety with our tax dollars. This demand isn't necessarily personal, but it is purposeful. Other cities are already doing it, like in Oakland, California, where the city council voted to divert $17.4 million over two years in funding from the police budget toward, among other things, violence prevention and affordable housing efforts.

I chose to move back to Detroit to do social justice work after attending school out of state, because I have a deep love for this city and its people. Some folks thought I was crazy for making that choice, but they don’t see the potential I see. Detroit is a city that taught me resilience, pride and tenacity. It is precisely because of this love for my city that I know we deserve more, and that we can have more if we demand it and work toward it.

It’s time we stop seeing all the reasons to be afraid, reasons to accept living in a police state as our only option, and to instead visualize all of the possibilities. And when the naysayers ask, “Where will this money for communities come from?” I will proudly state: from divesting from policing to invest in prevention; from defunding the police to fund hope instead.

If we really care about public safety, it’s up to us to save ourselves.

Erin Keith is an attorney at the Detroit Justice Center, where her advocacy focuses on combatting racial injustice and economic inequality within the criminal punishment system. She has shared her perspectives on CNN, NPR, Michigan Radio and in the Detroit Free Press.

