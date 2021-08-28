More previously undisclosed evidence discovered in shooting of Overland Park teenager

Four months after Overland Park released long-awaited findings from the controversial 2018 fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old, additional evidence has been discovered that had not been previously disclosed.

Sheila Albers, the mother of the slain teenager Johnathan Albers, has shared with The Star a digital reconstruction of the shooting scene she obtained through a public records request. And, considering the omissions, she again challenged the integrity of the investigation and the decision to clear the officer who shot her son 13 times.

“It is more sloppy, incompetent work,” said Sheila Albers, who has long pushed for the case to be reopened.

A spokesman for the city said he could not immediately answer The Star’s questions about why the information had not been previously released. The Overland Park Police Department did not respond to The Star’s request for comment on Friday.

The video reconstruction is a digital map of the shooting scene collected by investigators three years ago. It shows in a one-minute clip the placement of houses, cars, evidence markers and crime scene tape.

Far more revealing details have already been shown through video evidence and other reports. But Sheila Albers said Friday the information should have been part of the first disclosure.

In response to legal actions, Overland Park in April released photographs, documents and videos compiled by Johnson County’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT. City officials said the information was aimed at providing transparency and rebuilding community trust. The evidence represented a “complete and thorough investigation,” city officials said at the time.

But more information has trickled out in the weeks since.

In May, The Star obtained through an open records request a ballistics report that had not previously been shared. And in June, the city released hundreds of more still images from previously released dash camera videos, saying they had been found later in an unlabeled folder.

Johnathan Albers was shot by former Overland Park police officer Clayton Jenison in January 2018 . Police had been called to the Albers home for a welfare check after 911 calls were made saying Albers was trying to kill himself.

Jenison fired 13 shots, striking Albers six times as the teen backed out of the driveway.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe cleared Jenison of any wrongdoing one month later, saying the shooting was an instance of justified use of force under Kansas law.

Court battles have led to the release of information over the past three-and-a-half years.

The Star sued Overland Park, seeking the severance agreement offered to Jension. That agreement allowed Jenison to quietly resign and collect $70,000 in March 2018, two months after the shooting. Channel 41 sued the city for the full investigative case file, prompting the initial disclosure.

Experts who have reviewed the file at The Star’s request said it appeared detectives never considered that the shooting might not be justified. Those experts also criticized the report for focusing on Albers instead of Jenison.

Among them was Paul Morrison, the former Johnson County District Attorney, now a lawyer in private practice, who has said the case should be reopened.

“I’m really comfortable saying that that’s not a good shoot,” Morrison previously told The Star. “Whether it rises to the level of criminal or not, I don’t know. But from what I’ve seen, it’s not clean.”