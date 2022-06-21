Hillsborough board approves new principals at 17 schools

Seventeen more Hillsborough County public schools received new principals on Tuesday, joining 15 who were named on June 7 and 20 on May 10.

Brittney Wilhelm will become the principal of Jefferson High School, effective June 27. Wilhelm, 38, joined the district in 2011 and is moving over from Middleton High, where she is an assistant principal.

David Brown, who was the principal of Strawberry Crest and Sumner high schools before he became a supervisor in the district’s academic services office, will take over at Robinson High. Brown, 57, joined the district in 1991.

And at Sickles High, Krista Luloff will be promoted from the assistant principal ranks. Luloff, 42, joined the district in 2004.

These are the other appointments that the School Board approved:

Tarrelle Brooks, Burnett Middle, promoted from assistant principal. Brooks, 46, joined the district in 2000.

Cara Diehl Stone, Ferrell Middle, from assistant principal at King High. Stone, 35, joined the district in 2012.

Keisha Thompson, McLane Middle, from assistant principal at Blake High, Thompson, 45, joined the district in 1998.

Ovett Wilson, Pizzo K-8, transferring from Woodson K-8, where he was principal. Wilson, 43, joined the district in 2003.

Glenda Vinueza, Webb Middle, from principal, Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary. Vinueza joined the district in 2000.

Michele Toscani, Bellamy Elementary, from assistant principal at Woodbridge Elementary. Toscani, 45, joined the district in 2009.

Cassandra Smallen, Chiaramonte Elementary, promoted from assistant principal. Smallen joined the district in 2006.

Christina Copeland, Cleveland Elementary, promoted from assistant principal. Copeland, 38, joined the district in 2007.

Jennifer Penney, Folsom Elementary, promoted from assistant principal. Penney, 40, joined the district in 2005.

Dr. Antonio Smith, Foster Elementary. Smith, 42, worked last as a principal in Pinellas County.

Daphne Fourqurean, Just Elementary, transferring from Kimbell Elementary. Fourqurean, 56, joined the district in 1987.

Story continues

Shawnette Singleton, Lamb Elementary, from assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary. Singleton joined the district in 2005.

Sara Schwanzl, Lopez Exceptional Center from site administrator at Lopez Exceptional. Schwanzl, 48, joined the district in 2019.

Cara Yacinich, Willis Peters Exceptional Center, from supervisor at Exceptional Student Education. Yacinich, 45, joined the district in 2001.