There are more problems with onions. Another brand pulls products at Walmart and Kroger

A nationwide onion recall has grown to include products from Taylor Farms Texas, a Dallas company that is voluntarily recalling products containing onions from its supplier. An onion recall was initiated by Thomson International last week.

These onion products are sold at Walmart and Kroger groceries in 11 states: Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Thursday, citing concerns that the products made with yellow and green onions could be contaminated by salmonella.

Salmonella poisoning

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, leading to 420 deaths a year in the U.S. and 1.25 million infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the most susceptible to salmonella poisoning: young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Salmonella can also lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in healthy people. According to the FDA, salmonella, in rare circumstances, can get into the bloodstream and produce arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Last week’s Thomson International recall was for all 50 states and the District of Columbia and was linked to a salmonella outbreak that made 359 people sick, according to the CDC. Those, like Taylor Farms products, were sold at Walmart and Kroger.

Affected Taylor Farms onion products

Taylor Farms has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with its recalled items, which include its Marketside Fajita Stir Fry, Marketside Diced Yellow Onion, Marketside Diced Mirepoix and Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich sold at Walmart. Also, Taylor Farms Macaroni Salad, Taylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad and Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, sold at Kroger.

The Taylor Farms TX products subject to the recall are limited to the code dates listed and include Marketside Fajita Stir Fry, Marketside Diced Yellow Onion, Marketside Diced Mirepoix and Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich sold at Walmart. Taylor Farms Macaroni Salad, Taylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad and Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, sold at Kroger.

The six recalled products were distributed from July 30 to Aug. 1. Walmart and Kroger were instructed to remove any remaining product from their shelves and to dispose of any left in their inventory.

No other Taylor Farms products were in Thursday’s onion recall.

What to do

Customers who purchased the listed Taylor Farms’ products should not eat them and should dispose them or return to the store. Consumers can call 855-455-0098 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time Monday through Friday, the FDA said. If you consumed these six Taylor Farms products and are concerned, notify your doctor.