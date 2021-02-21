More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar

  • Medical students wearing face masks hold placards as they gather during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. CDM stands for "civil disobedience movement." (AP Photos)
  • Medical students wearing face masks hold placards as they gather during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. CDM stands for "civil disobedience movement." (AP Photos)
  • Anti-coup protesters holding posters of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi march outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. (AP Photos)
  • Medical students gather during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. (AP Photos)
  • Medical students wearing face masks hold placards as they gather during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. CDM stands for "civil disobedience movement." (AP Photos)
  • Anti-coup protesters hold a banner that reads, “Karen National Group! Don’t want military dictatorship,” during a silents protest outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. (AP Photos)
  • Anti-coup protesters holding placards gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. (AP Photos)
1 / 7

APTOPIX Myanmar

Medical students wearing face masks hold placards as they gather during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Riot police in Myanmar shot dead at least a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. CDM stands for "civil disobedience movement." (AP Photos)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters gathered again Sunday all over Myanmar, a day after security forces shot dead two people at a demonstration in the country’s second biggest city. A funeral was also held for a young woman killed earlier by police.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was the first confirmed death among the many thousands who have taken to the streets to protest the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The woman was shot on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday, at a protest in the capital Nayptitaw, and died Friday.

About 1,000 people in cars and bikes gathered Sunday morning at the hospital where her body was held amid tight security, with even the victim's grandparents who had traveled from Yangon, five hours away, denied entry. When her body was released, a long motorized procession began a drive to the cemetery.

In Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, about 1,000 demonstrators honored the woman under an elevated roadway.

“I want to say through the media to the dictator and his associates, we are peaceful demonstrators," said protester Min Htet Naing. “Stop the genocide! Stop using lethal weapons!”

Another large protest took place in Mandalay, where police shot dead two people on Saturday near a dockyard as security forces were trying to force workers to load a boat. The workers, like railway workers and truckers and many civil servants, have been taking part in a civil disobedience campaign against the junta.

Shooting broke out after neighborhood residents rushed to the Yadanabon dock to try to assist the workers in their resistance. One of the victims, described as a teenage boy, was shot in the head and died immediately, while another was shot in the chest and died en route to a hospital.

Several other serious injuries were also reported. Witness accounts and photos of bullet casings indicated that the security forces used live ammunition, in addition to rubber bullets, water cannons and slingshots.

The new deaths drew quick and strong reaction from the international community.

“The shooting of peaceful protesters in is beyond the pale,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Twitter. “We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy & choking dissent.”

Britain last week froze assets of and imposed travel bans on three top Myanmar generals, adding to already existing targeted sanctions.

Singapore, which together with Myanmar is part of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, issued a statement condemning the use of lethal force as “inexcusable.”

Urging “utmost restraint” on the part of security forces, it warned that “if the situation continues to escalate, there will be serious adverse consequences for Myanmar and the region.”

Another shooting death took place Saturday night in Yangon in unclear circumstances. According to several accounts on social media, including a live broadcast that showed the body, the victim was a man who was acting as a volunteer guard for a neighborhood watch group. Such groups were established because of fears that authorities were using criminals released from prison to spread panic and fear by setting fires and committing violent acts.

Another live broadcast on Facebook showed the wife of actor Lu Min describing to neighbors how her husband was arrested and taken away from their home shortly after midnight. He was one of six high-profile people in the entertainment industry charged last week with inciting civil servants to stop work and join the protest movement, which he and the others have publicly championed.

On Sunday, Facebook announced it took down the page run by the Myanmar military information unit “for repeated violations of our community standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm.” It had already taken down other accounts linked to the military.

The junta took power after detaining Suu Kyi and preventing Parliament from convening, saying elections last November were tainted by voting irregularities. The election outcome, in which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won by a landslide, was affirmed by an election commission that has since been replaced by the military. The junta says it will hold new elections in a year’s time.

The coup was a major setback to Myanmar’s transition to democracy after 50 years of army rule that began with a 1962 coup. Suu Kyi came to power after her party won a 2015 election, but the generals retained substantial power under the constitution, which was adopted under a military regime.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • British woman becomes youngest female to row across the Atlantic

    British 21-year-old Jasmine Harrison has become the youngest female to row across an ocean after completing the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Ms Harrison, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, completed the 3000-mile journey in 70 days, three hours and 48 minutes, event organisers, Atlantic Campaigns, said in a statement. She set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 and arrived on Saturday into Antigua in the West Indies. A total of 21 international entrants - including four-man crews, all-female boats and solo competitors - rowed in this edition of the annual Atlantic Challenge, which raises money for charity. Ms Harrison supported charities including Shelterbox, which helps provide emergency shelter to families around the world, and which she was inspired to support after witnessing hurricane damage on an earlier visit to the Caribbean.

  • What's ahead for this latest Atlantic storm on the East Coast

    With Melinda Singh.

  • Myanmar protesters gather, undeterred by worst day of violence

    Early on Sunday, police arrested a famous actor wanted for supporting opposition to the coup, his wife said, while Facebook deleted the military's main page under its standards prohibiting the incitement of violence. The military has been unable to quell the demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes against the coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, even with a promise of a new election and warnings against dissent. In the main city of Yangon, thousands gathered at two sites to chant slogans, while tens of thousands massed peacefully in the second city of Mandalay, where Saturday's killings took place, witnesses said.

  • Head of UN nuke watchdog meets Iran nuclear chief in Tehran

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog met Sunday with Iran’s atomic chief ahead of plans to partly suspend United Nations inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities, state TV reported. Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities under a 2015 nuclear deal if European signatories do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by Feb 23.

  • Why did a crazed gunman take his own life in a remote N.Y. town after killing spree?

    Clues left behind solved the mystery of a deadly attack on the family of a federal judge and rival men's rights attorney.

  • Facebook removed the main page of Myanmar military as protests continue following a military coup

    The military, known as the Tatmadaw, staged a coup on February 1, detaining officials over debunked claims of voter fraud during their election.

  • US urges Myanmar junta to yield power after protester death

    Developments since the Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar

  • Cypriots defy ban to protest again over corruption, coronavirus curbs

    Thousands of Cypriots protesting against coronavirus restrictions and corruption held a peaceful march on Saturday in defiance of a ban on gatherings. The event, held following a violent crackdown by police of a previous protest which triggered widespread criticism last week, saw marchers holding flowers and banners parade through a central thoroughfare in the capital Nicosia to the island's parliament. A smaller protest held on Feb. 13 was met with a heavy-handed response by police, who clashed with demonstrators and deployed water cannon.

  • Garland to prioritize civil rights and fighting domestic terror

    In his opening statement for his confirmation hearing, the nominee for attorney general plans on highlighting the Justice Department's role in protecting civil rights and guarding against extremist violence.

  • Two killed in Mandalay city in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests

    Protesters took to the streets in cities and towns across Myanmar with members of ethnic minorities, poets, rappers and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release from detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Tensions escalated quickly in Mandalay where police and soldiers confronted striking shipyard workers and other protesters.

  • Israel starts reopening economy after two-month lockdown

    Israel lifted many of its coronavirus restrictions and started reopening its economy Sunday as the country's vaccination drive and third nationwide lockdown have started to bring down infections. Gyms, pools, cinemas and restaurants are opening back up for people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Israel unveiled its plan to allow the vaccinated to attend cultural events, fly abroad and patronize restaurants and health clubs by using a “green badge” app on Saturday ahead of the reopening of the economy.

  • Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights

    President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee Merrick Garland will tell the Senate on Monday he plans to prioritize civil rights and combat domestic terror if confirmed as the top U.S. justice official, according to remarks released on Saturday. The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday. "Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change," he said.

  • Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

    Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

  • Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in

    Families of people who disappeared in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province ended a 10-day sit-in near parliament in Islamabad on Saturday, after a government minister promised to look into their relatives' case files. “We want rule of law in this country, and an end to forced disappearances,” said Nasrullah Baluch, leader of the Voice of Baluch Missing Persons organization.

  • ‘Very unpresidential’: Pro-Trump Newsmax launches bizarre attack on Biden’s ‘junkyard’ dog

    Comments described on social media as ‘beyond parody’

  • Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole

    President Joe Biden paid a visit Saturday to former Sen. Bob Dole, days after the World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Biden, who served in the Senate with Dole for more than two decades, arrived Saturday afternoon at the Watergate complex where Dole, 97, and his wife, Elizabeth, have maintained a longtime residence. The White House described Dole as a “close friend” of the president.

  • Exclusive: New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud. The subpoena issued to the New York City Tax Commission is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents.

  • Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

    According to a new study, Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, triggering dramatic changes in temperatures and radiation levels.

  • John Travolta’s colorful 20-bedroom mansion hits market for $5 million. Take a look

    The hideaway waterfront mansion, which sits on the island of Islesboro, can only be accessed by ferry.