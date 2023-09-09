More pupils should use AI to do their homework, says public school head

More children should use artificial intelligence to do their homework, the headteacher of a leading public school has said.

Vicky Bingham, the incoming head of North London Collegiate School (NLCS), an elite all-girls’ school, told the Telegraph that fears over pupils using tools such as the chatbot ChatGPT in their homework were “exaggerated” and that teachers should be asking whether enough pupils were using AI in their work.

“One of the things I’m thinking of doing is surveying pupils to ask them how many of them genuinely do use ChatGPT, because my hypothesis would be that they’re not all using it,” she said.

“Some may be but others won’t be and actually therein lies the point, that we’ve got to teach them how to use it effectively.

“So I think some of these fears about children just cheating using ChatGPT to do their homework, I’d say they’re exaggerated.

“I think probably the question we ought to be asking ourselves is are enough of our children using ChatGPT intelligently to support them in their learning.”

She added that in most adult jobs people did not spend 45 minutes writing an essay but went through an “iterative process, and actually, ChatGPT is perfect for that”.

In March, the Telegraph reported that Whitehall was considering whether students studying GCSEs and A Levels could be allowed to use ChatGPT in coursework assessments.

In July, vice chancellors of the Russell Group of 24 leading universities announced they had signed up to a set of principles ensuring that pupils would be taught to become “AI literate” so that they would be more employable in the future.

Ms Bingham said that NLCS would also be creating a research centre funded by the school to explore new forms of examining and assessing pupils, including through online assessments so that “we don’t get left behind”, working with local state schools to develop digital assessments.

“I think the shame is that we’re stuck still in what feels like quite an old-fashioned assessment system,” she added.

She said she hoped that the centre would enable tech companies, businesses, universities and both state and independent schools to work together to develop new means of digital assessment.

Work with exam boards

She added that she would also want to work with both exam boards and teaching institutes to embed technology across a range of subjects.

“I’m going to be looking to find technology companies who are interested in experimenting with us, really thinking about if young people are going to use this technology in their future lives,” Ms Bingham said.

“What are the sorts of skills that they’re going to need? You can earn up to £100,000 a year asking ChatGPT the right questions – it’s called a prompt engineer. That’s really high-level thinking.”

She said that she would be concerned if students were not using ChatGPT in their homework.

“Any technology, often the response is just ban it, and that’s not the world they live in and actually we should be thinking how do we integrate it creatively. I’m certainly not staying up at night worrying that nobody’s doing homework anymore, I’d be more worried that not enough of them are using it.”

However, some education experts have warned that online assessment and learning systems will distort the nature of what is taught in schools.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of education at the University of Buckingham, told the Telegraph: “Setting young people tests where they write things down or interviewing them is hard work.”

Could make education less creative

He also warned that it could make education impersonal or less creative.

“The trouble with Chat GPT is that it’s not creative, it’s only as good as its memory bank and that memory bank may not be accurate, because it’s acquired by feeding in all manner of things.

“If a young person is using it just to produce an essay it’s going to be backward looking because any creativity, originality, inspiration is going to have to be made available by the person.

“It is actually like a spoken form of Google. So it’s an amazing resource but it is only something that helps with the searching out of information and what schools should be concentrating on is originality, creativity and making sense of the world and not just transferring words from one program they’ve read or listened to onto the page and handing it in.

“It’s a shortcut to essays but the brain of the pupil may not have been engaged in that process.”

Prof Smithers added: “It changes the nature of what’s being examined because there have to be specific answers so you get the test moved in the direction of multiple choice because essays are much more a matter of human judgement.

“And although AI may give the appearance of assigning marks to them, maybe it’s not fully understanding the human experience, because it is a bank of data with a very clever program to access it.”

