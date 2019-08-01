Is There More To Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. (HKG:3369) Than Its 6.1% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll look at Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. (HKG:3369) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Qinhuangdao Port:

0.061 = CN¥1.4b ÷ (CN¥26b - CN¥3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Qinhuangdao Port has an ROCE of 6.1%.

Is Qinhuangdao Port's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Qinhuangdao Port's ROCE appears to be around the 7.3% average of the Infrastructure industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Qinhuangdao Port's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Qinhuangdao Port's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:3369 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Qinhuangdao Port's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Qinhuangdao Port has total assets of CN¥26b and current liabilities of CN¥3.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Qinhuangdao Port's ROCE

That said, Qinhuangdao Port's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).