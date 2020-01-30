More Questioning as Witness Decision Nears: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Senators will question lawyers for both sides in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial for a second day Thursday, a day before a pivotal vote is planned on whether to call witnesses.

Here are the latest developments:

More Questioning as Witness Decision Nears (6 a.m.)

Senators will have eight more hours Thursday to question Trump’s lawyers and the House managers.

The first day’s questioning covered a variety of issues including whether abuse of power is an impeachable offense, when Trump began seeking an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, what witnesses could be called in addition to John Bolton, and Chief Justice John Roberts’ role in handling witnesses’ testimony.

Outside the Senate chamber, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged that Democrats’ effort to call Bolton to testify is an “uphill fight” because of intense pressure on Republican senators not to agree.

The Senate plans on Friday to debate and vote on whether to call witnesses. If witnesses are rejected, the Senate could move quickly to final votes on whether to convict or acquit Trump. Trump wants the trial to be completed before he delivers his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.

