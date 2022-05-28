More questions than answers about boy found in suitcase

May 27—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Investigators still don't know who zipped up the 'Las Vegas' suitcase where the body of a child was found on East Holder Road in Washington County the night before Easter.

The mystery remains, but authorities are now able to provide more details, including cause of death.

"At this time there's no evidence that leads investigators to believe he was alive when he went into the suitcase," said ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Carey Huls at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The child was found clean, clothed and "he appeared to be at least somewhat cared for," Huls said. Officials said the child is Black, around 5, about four feet tall, slim and with a short haircut.

There were no significant injuries to the child and nothing on the body that doctors could determine was the cause of death.

Instead, Huls said, the final diagnosis of the cause of death is listed as electrolyte imbalance, likely linked to dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea.

The toxicology report on the child was negative.

"No results on the blood test to give our investigators further answer," Huls said, adding there was no anatomical cause of death listed and there were no significant injuries.

The report said the child appeared to be of normal growth and development.

"The official result is again, listed as 'electrolyte imbalance," Huls said, adding most likely secondary to a stomach virus.

ISP is still looking into this case as a death investigation and not a homicide, but that could change.

"At this point there's no match on any child that's listed as missing; we want people to know that," he said, adding the department receives a lot of calls on the suitcase, but they're looking for people with firsthand knowledge on the specific suitcase used in this case.

Although authorities released a photo of the suitcase, they have not released a rendering of the child or a description of the clothes he was wearing when found.

Huls said that's because sometimes renderings can lead to misconceptions.

"That's been discussed, but again, the main thing is if somebody knows of a Black child who fits this description that is missing, they need to give us a call," Huls said. "Having the picture shouldn't make someone all of the sudden call."

The national tip line was established days after the child's body was found and has received hundreds of calls. That number is (888) 437-6432.

Huls said the public does not need to contact them with already established missing child cases, as none of those have been connected with this child.

He also said people are calling about where they've seen the distinctive suitcase sold. Instead, authorities are looking for firsthand knowledge of the suitcase being spotted possibly in conjunction with this case. Local school districts and day cares have been contacted about this case to no avail.

Huls said investigators aren't ruling out that this child could be from another area or even another country.

At the same time, members of the community are planning a Memorial Service for the child.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 1.

It will be at Weather's Funeral Home at 106 S. Shelby Street in Salem. People who aren't able to attend can stream it on the Washington County Sheriffs Department Facebook page.

To see the full news conference, go to www.newsandtribune.com and watch the NT Right Now broadcast.