More questions than answers in disappearance of little girl from Manchester

Jan. 1—Faced with the case of a little girl not seen for two years but only reported missing last week, Manchester police have few leads and are pleading with the public for any information.

The last time city police are aware of anyone seeing Harmony Montgomery, she was 5 years old. That was in October 2019, when officers answered a call for service at a Manchester home where she was.

Early last week, Manchester police received a report that Harmony had not been seen since.

"We don't have answers to many questions we have," Chief Allen Aldenberg said during a news conference Friday afternoon, but he said the fact that the girl had not been reported missing for two years was deeply troubling.

"At this point in the investigation, any and all info the public may have is important."

Aldenberg said there was much the police were still trying to learn about Harmony's life — even where she lived, and with whom. He said she had last been enrolled in school in Massachusetts in 2019, but did not yet know which town.

Police have interviewed Harmony's family members, and Aldenberg said police are not searching for anyone other than the girl.

"We have spoken with family members of Harmony, and despite doing so, our concerns for the whereabouts of her remain the same," Aldenberg said.

Aldenberg said police have little information, and do not know where she could be, or who she might be with. Aldenberg said there was not enough information to issue an Amber Alert.

Harmony would now be 7, about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses, police said. She is blind in her right eye.

Police ask anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Police are trying to figure out if anyone has seen the girl since 2019. They asked anyone with any information, however old or seemingly inconsequential, to contact them.

Mayor Joyce Craig's office last week received what chief of staff Lauren Smith described as a vague email inquiry about Harmony, which made reference to the state Division for Children Youth and Families.

Smith said the mayor's office responded within hours, letting the person know they could ask New Hampshire Legal Aid for help with a custody dispute, request a welfare check by police or file a missing-person report — but advising the emailer to call 911 if they had any reason to believe Montgomery was in immediate danger. Smith said the emailer did not reply.

Aldenberg said police received the report about Harmony through both the Division for Children, Youth and Families, and individuals. DCYF is assisting with investigation, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He declined to say if she had previous contact with child-welfare agencies, or if her family was involved in any custody disputes.

A spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees DCYF, did not respond to a request for comment.

Aldenberg said police are focused on finding Harmony, not probing for any breakdowns in the child welfare system.

"If there was a breakdown, that's not for right now," he said.