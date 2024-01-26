More rain causes freeway, basement flooding and postpones Lions drone show to Saturday

More rainfall, combined with melting snow, and still partially frozen and increasing water-logged ground, is causing some roadway ponding and basement flooding Friday morning, forecasters and transportation officials warned.

"It’s a combo of everything," National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Klein said, urging caution. "The liquid equivalent in the snowpack was already an inch of water, and we had rain a couple days ago, and today we’re dropping another inch or snow on it."

Additionally, the Michigan Department of transportation tweeted that there was flooding on westbound Interstate 96, near the express ramp to Michigan 39. The Southfield lands are blocked and closed as a result.

MDOT said, freeway flooding was cleared on eastbound I-696, near M-10.

And there was a crash on eastbound I-94 at Harper Avenue, it was unclear if it was weather related, but water and ice on the roads are causing more hazardous driving conditions.

There also have been some social media reports of flooding basements.

Klein urged communities and residents clear any roadway drains blocked by debris, given that Sunday, low temperatures are expected to go back down into the 20s and all that standing water will probably freeze.

On top of that, the rainy weather appears to have put a damper on Lions-themed drone show set for 400-feet above Ford Field on Friday, forcing it to be postponed to 6:30 p.m. Saturday because, the social media announcement said, of "expected low visibility."

Additionally, the Michigan Gaming Control Board cancelled live horse races scheduled for Friday due to overly wet and muddy track conditions creating unsafe conditions.

