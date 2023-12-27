More rain is forecasted for North Jersey. Here's how it will differ from last week's storm

After last week's massive rainstorm that knocked out power, closed schools, and caused major flooding all over New Jersey, the last thing anybody probably wants right now is more rain.

However, Mother Nature seems to disagree as rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday across North Jersey. With many rivers and streams still slightly high following last week's rain, what should residents expect with this next bout of weather?

Luckily, according to Matthew Wunsch of the National Weather Service, it is likely to be pretty mild.

"The last couple of days we have been in the warm sector of a system that is going to end up coming through tonight into the end of the week," Wunsch said. "If you're not seeing rain Wednesday morning, even though it is going to be light, only a couple of showers, the chance of rain will increase through the afternoon into the evening with periods of rain going into Wednesday night."

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning you can expect to see between an inch and a quarter and 2 inches depending on where you are.

Although you might see light showers until Friday, it is expected that the bulk of the rain will fall throughout Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like there will be any considerable issues in terms of flooding.

"Luckily the rain looks light enough and over a long enough time that there shouldn't be any major problems. There might be some small, localized flooding from poor drainage and things like that but for the most part there shouldn't be any significant problems," said Wunsch.

"It's not going to be nearly as much and as problematic as last week."

Beyond that, it looks to be mostly smooth sailing going into the New Year's weekend. The current rain system coming in might linger to Friday or Saturday and then we will feel a slight temperature drop. After that it should be pretty much dry for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey rain in forecast likely won't lead to flooding