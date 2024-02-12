More rain is headed to Sacramento region this week. Here’s the latest forecast

It might be a rainy Valentine’s Day in Sacramento, meteorologists are forecasting.

According to the National Weather Service, weather will be “more active” after Tuesday, with “multiple waves” of precipitation expected.

Light to moderate rain and mountain snow will arrive in the region on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Precipitation could continue through mid-to-late February.

Graphs from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center show above-normal rain throughout California.

After TUE, the weather will become more active, with multiple waves of precip expected. The first shot at precip will be Wednesday-Thursday, bringing mainly minor impacts to the region with light to moderate showers and mountain snow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WAe86i6nGA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 12, 2024

What’s in the weather forecast for Sacramento?

According to the National Weather Service, it will be be sunny in Sacramento at the start of the week.

Sacramento residents can expect to enjoy their last bit of sunshine for a while on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said in its forecast, with high temperatures near 59 degrees and low temperatures around 40 and 44 degrees, respectively.

Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, will be mostly cloudy during the day with a high up to 61 degrees, according to the forecast. At night, there’s a 50% showers and a low near 49 degrees.

The chance of rain is expected to continue for the rest of the week.

Wet weather is expected for the end of the week. We're also keeping an eye on the weather further out, as the unsettled weather looks to continue through mid into late February, looking @NWSCPC outlooks. Stay tuned to our short term forecasts, too! ️#CAwx pic.twitter.com/sfhRlI8urk — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 12, 2024

There’s a 50% chance of showers on Thursday before 4 p.m. and before 10 p.m., the weather service said, as well as after 4 a.m. Friday, the weather service said. The high will be near 62 and the low will be around 47.

There’s a chance of rain after 10 a.m. on Friday and at night after 10 p.m. High and low temperatures are forecast to be near 63 degrees and 52 degrees, respectively.

Showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with highs near 60, the weather service said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.