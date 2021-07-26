More rain to hit China's flood-ravaged Henan province

·1 min read

XINXIANG, China (AP) — Forecasters Monday said more heavy rain is expected in central China’s flood-ravaged Henan province, where the death toll continues to rise.

The Henan provincial meteorological observatory said the hard-hit cities of Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang are likely to see the heaviest downpours.

That will complicate rescue efforts and attempts to deliver water and food as well as plug gaps in dikes, and will put more pressure on basins used to divert and hold floodwaters.

The Henan government said the number of deaths has risen to 69 with five people missing. The flooding that began July 17 has affected almost 13 million people, collapsed 8,876 homes and caused direct economic losses estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).

Xinxiang and other cities saw floods as the rains moved north from the provincial capital Zhengzhou, where flash floods killed more than 50 people, including 12 in the inundated subway system.

Military helicopters are being used to bring drinking water, medicine, food and other relief items to about 20,000 people in inaccessible areas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody

    A man accused of attempting to stab Mali's interim President Assimi Goita last week has died in hospital while in the custody of security services, the government said in a statement on Sunday. Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, escaped unharmed after the assailant tried to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Security agents threw a man into the back of a military pickup truck, video obtained by Reuters showed, as Goita was ringed by bodyguards.

  • UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades-report

    The British government will be exposed to financial risks from its 372 billion pound pandemic spending for decades, according to lawmakers' reports on Sunday that also said more than 2 billion pounds had been spent on unusable protective equipment. In two reports on the response by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to the COVID-19 pandemic, parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said lessons needed to be learned before a promised public inquiry due to be held in 2022. "With eye-watering sums of money spent on COVID measures so far the government needs to be clear, now, how this will be managed going forward, and over what period of time," Meg Hillier, the PAC chair, said.

  • Shanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.

  • Biden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but it "remains to be seen" if that will be part of a $3.5 trillion budget measure. "There must be a pathway to citizenship," Biden told reporters as he returned to the White House after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Dreamers are immigrants brought to the United States as children who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

  • ‘Freak Out’ Factor, China Cools, Yellen on Default Risk: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.Economists are still expecting an historically strong U.S. recoveryChina’s economy continued its stable pace of recovery in July, though there were some some signs of weaknessSecretary Janet Yellen said the Treasury Department will begin special steps next week to avoid breaching the U.S. debt limit, urging lawmakers to act “as soon as possible” to avert a payment defau

  • U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

    KABUL (Reuters) -The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.

  • More Than a Million People Relocated as Typhoon In-Fa Hits China's East

    More than 1.5 million people were relocated as Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in China’s Zhejiang province on July 25, packing strong winds damaging trees, and bringing heavy rainfall.Winds of up to 35 metres per second were recorded at the centre of the storm as it passed over China’s east coast, according to a local weather bureau. Many roads in the affected area were left inundated with water according to local news reports.This video from a province’s fire and rescue corps shows people gathered at a relocation centre in China’s Zheijiang province. Credit: Zhejiang Fire via Storyful

  • After multiple delays, help to homeless Kansas Citians is finally on the way

    At last, some action. A village of 200 tiny shelters will help get people off the streets. | Editorial

  • Titmus, Doncic make memorable Olympic debuts

    Ariarne Titmus and Luka Doncic made memorable Olympic debuts. Titmus lived up to the billing of her nickname the “Terminator” when she chased down Katie Ledecky in the 400 freestyle Monday to win one of the most anticipated races of the Summer Games. Doncic scored 48 points in his first Olympic appearance to tie for the second most ever in men’s basketball history, leading Slovenia to a 118-100 victory over Argentina.

  • Anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise, advocacy group finds

    Cases of discrimination and harassment against Muslim Americans spiked in May and June, according to a report published by the Council of American-Islamic Relations.Why it matters: CAIR, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, typically publishes an annual report documenting anti-Muslim bias incidents but elected to release a mid-year report given the recent spike. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe

  • Russia sends COVID-19 aid to Cuba - defence ministry

    Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid. Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America.

  • Stocks drop on China clampdown at start of data-packed week

    Stock markets fell on Monday as concerns over tighter regulations in China mounted amid caution ahead of a huge week for U.S. corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve meeting. They key event of the week for markets is the Fed meeting, where investors will look for Chair Jerome Powell's comments about the timing for the start of tapering of the central bank's asset purchases. This week also sees more than one-third of S&P 500 companies report quarterly results including Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com.

  • ‘They broke our dreams’: Kansas Citians rally following judge’s decision to end DACA

    “I didn’t break my father’s heart,” one speaker said. “This government, this system broke his heart.”

  • 5 To Watch: Ledecky Takes Silver, US Men's Gymnasts Seek 1st Team Gold Since 2008

    Four more swimming medals were up for grabs, with all eyes fixed on Katy Ledeckys quest for gold in the womens 400m freestyle.

  • Analysis - Law without order: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk

    Western investors are wrestling with the risks of investing in U.S. listed stocks of Chinese companies after Beijing embarked on a regulatory crackdown on large swathes of its economy, from the internet sector to private tutoring. The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index, which tracks the American depositary receipts (ADRs) of major U.S.-listed Chinese companies, dropped 5.9% on Friday after Beijing moved to bar tutoring for profit in core school subjects, triggering a collapse in the shares in the sector. It was the latest in a series of actions by Beijing that have caused the index to lose 18.8% since the beginning of the year.

  • Singapore 'unique' even among countries with vaccine access: Ong Ye Kung

    Singapore's situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic is "unique", even among countries and regions that have access to vaccines, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (26 July).

  • Katie Ledecky wins silver medal as Ariarne Titmus claims gold in 400 freestyle at Olympics

    Katie Ledecky's loss in the 400 free at the Tokyo Olympics was not entirely unexpected as Ariarne Titmus has been gaining on the American star.

  • China Bans For-Profit School Tutoring in Sweeping Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its $100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or going public.Beijing on Saturday published a plethora of regulations that together threaten to up-end the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities

  • Chinese market regulator strengthens protection for food delivery workers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Food delivery platforms in China will be required to guarantee riders' income above minimum pay, insurance and a relaxation in deadlines for deliveries, under reforms announced on Monday by China's market regulator. The guidelines were issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation along with six other administrative departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Public Security. Food delivery platforms in China, including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me, have drawn severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery riders, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance.

  • Should the Senate dump the filibuster? What NC candidates want to do with the rule.

    Where do North Carolina’s 2022 US Senate candidates stand on the Senate filibuster?