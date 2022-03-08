More rain, more deadly flooding in Australia

Days of rain cause more flooding in several parts of Sydney and along the east coast of Australia, with roads, homes and cars inundated by water. In Georges Hall, a suburb in Sydney's west, several cars are left stuck in floodwaters as roads become impassable because of swelling rivers.

  • Severe Thunderstorm Brings Flash Flooding to Sydney, Australia

    A severe thunderstorm brought flash flooding to the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Australia, as heavy rainfall and flooding prompted multiple evacuation warnings in the city on March 8.The Bureau of Meteorology warned of life-threatening flash flooding and possible landslides as a severe thunderstorm approached Sydney’s northeast. The incoming storm prompted an evacuation warning for low-lying properties near the Manly Dam.Heavy rainfall drenched the state’s coastal areas the day before, with as much as 232 millimeters of rain recorded in parts of the state in the 24 hours before 9 am.These videos posted to Twitter by @rdlesstravelled shows flash flooding leaving parts of the Northern Beaches suburb of Dee Why underwater. Credit: @rdlesstravelled via Storyful

  • Heavy Rainfall Leaves Tunnel Flooded in Sydney, Australia

    Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in a tunnel in Sydney, Australia, on March 7.Intense rainfall was expected to bring “dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding” to the city and the city’s southwest areas late on Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.This video taken by Tony Williams shows vehicles navigating the flooded M5 road tunnel in Sydney. Credit: Tony Williams via Storyful

  • Sydney lashed with torrential rainfall, flooding

    Heavy rain lashed parts of Australia's most populous state Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders to thousands of people. (Mar. 8)

  • Australia flood toll rises to 20 as thousands evacuate Sydney

    The scale of the damage to property and wildlife in Australia has been compared to devastating bushfires in 2019 and early 2020

  • New study warns half of Amazon rainforest could turn into savanna

    More than half of the Amazon rainforest could turn into a savanna in the next few decades, warns a study published Monday in scientific journal Nature Climate Change.The study found that over three-quarters of the Amazon rainforest, which spreads across eight countries in northern South America, has lost resilience since the early 2000s."Deforestation and climate change, via increasing dry-season length and drought frequency, may already have...

