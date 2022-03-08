More rain, more deadly flooding in Australia

Reuters Videos

STORY: The slide in U.S. stocks accelerated their decline on Monday, with all three main indexes ending the session sharply lower, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about rising inflation.The Dow ended down 2.37% in correction territory, having fallen 10% from a recent peak. The S&P 500 finished down 2.95%, marking its lowest closing level since June 2021. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 3.62%, confirming it was officially in a bear market, now down 20% from its record high close in November.It marks the Nasdaq's first bear market since 2020, but Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, said that longer-term, tech stocks were still a good bet."If Russia-Ukraine or the Fed raising interest rates really does curtail U.S. economic growth, you know, to a point where we're looking at an economic slowdown into potentially a recession, you know, I want to be invested in companies that can bring their own growth to the table like the high-quality technology firms. So I think that's a place that is a bit out of favor, which is crazy to say after the last decade. But it's a bit out of favor now that we'd be looking to."Tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and Apple were among the top individual drags on the S&P 500 while the banking sector fell 3.7%.Shares of United Airlines fell 15% and Norwegian Cruise Line dropped 11.56%, among a broad downswing in travel and leisure stocks as the jump in oil prices threatened to disrupt a nascent recovery.Oil prices continued to surge higher, reaching their highest levels since 2008 as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports, in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.