More rain, more deadly flooding in Australia

Days of rain cause more flooding in several parts of Sydney and along the east coast of Australia, with roads, homes and cars inundated by water. In Georges Hall, a suburb in Sydney's west, several cars are left stuck in floodwaters as roads become impassable because of swelling rivers.

    STORY: Tens of thousands of Australians have fled their homes as flood warnings stretch across the country’s east coast. Torrential rains have pummelled the country's largest city Sydney, flooding the streets of several large suburbs. Nearly two dozen people have been reported dead since floods in Australia began late last month. Local authorities said Tuesday a 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son in western Sydney were found dead near an abandoned car in a stormwater canal. New South Wales emergency service commissioner Carlene York called the flooding unprecedented: "I think what's happening, or I know what's happening in this event, is people make decisions based on past history, and I think this event has shown there is no past history similar to this event." While Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said more flooding was expected from Queensland to Victoria. "A tough 24 hours, even 48 hours ahead, and even if the rain does stop on Wednesday (March 9) and Thursday (March 10), which it will, there is still a lot of water in these rivers." Australia's eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks. Those rains cut off entire towns, swept away farms and livestock, and shut down power for countless residents. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered further emergency personnel to flood-hit areas.

    A severe thunderstorm brought flash flooding to the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Australia, as heavy rainfall and flooding prompted multiple evacuation warnings in the city on March 8.The Bureau of Meteorology warned of life-threatening flash flooding and possible landslides as a severe thunderstorm approached Sydney’s northeast. The incoming storm prompted an evacuation warning for low-lying properties near the Manly Dam.Heavy rainfall drenched the state’s coastal areas the day before, with as much as 232 millimeters of rain recorded in parts of the state in the 24 hours before 9 am.These videos posted to Twitter by @rdlesstravelled shows flash flooding leaving parts of the Northern Beaches suburb of Dee Why underwater. Credit: @rdlesstravelled via Storyful

