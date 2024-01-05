More rain and snow is headed to Northern California. When it will hit? How long will it last?

Brace yourself for a weekend of rain, near-freezing temperatures and wind across Northern California.

Scattered showers are expected to fall Saturday over the Sacramento region, resulting in 0.15 to 0.25 inches of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Nathan Rick said.

By Saturday afternoon, there will be a 10 to 15% chance of isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the weather service, winds of 11 to 14 mph are expected to whip through the area, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 50 degrees before falling to a low of 36 degrees.

Residents will wake to patches of frost on Sunday morning, with winds of 9 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. Temperatures will rise to a high near 51 degrees.

On Sunday night, the low will be 33 degrees with clear skies and widespread frost that could extend into Monday.

Monday will reach will reach a temperature high of 51 degrees and the low will be 37 degrees.

There’s a “slight chance” rain will return Tuesday through at least Thursday, the weather service wrote in its forecast.

Next week, temperatures will range between the low-to-high 30s to the low 50s in Sacramento.

Sean Anderson of Oakland pulls his five-year-old daughter Avery on a sled at Palisades Tahoe on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Anderson said that this is the first year the family will spend Christmas in the mountains.

Heavy snow in the weather forecast for Tahoe

The latest bout of wintry weather arrives as California is undergoing its worst start to a water year in a decade — igniting concerns of a potential drought.

Skies resorts are struggling across the Lake Tahoe area — from delayed openings to artificial powder on slopes — to combat a disappointing start to the winter season.

But Mother Nature has answered.

Another round of heavy snow was forecast this weekend for the Tahoe region, according to the weather service, along with a winter storm warning for portions of the Sierra and southern Cascade mountains.

The warning goes into effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Elevations above 3,000 feet could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, the weather service wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

Rick said the storm is expected to settle around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

In advance of the upcoming storm system, a Winter Storm Warning (4AM Sat - 4AM Sun) has been issued for the portions of the Sierra and southern Cascades and a Winter Weather Advisory (4AM - 10PM Sat) has been issued for portions of the Coastal Range. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vLbGKsUyBi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 4, 2024

