More rain? Snow? A look at the upcoming forecast for North Jersey

With much of New Jersey still recovering from Tuesday night's major storm that dumped 2-3 inches of rain and caused flooding, school delays and road closures, we might already have to brace ourselves for more.

North Jersey could be looking at another inch to an inch and a half of rain on Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

With many areas already flooded, this could be a cause for concern.

"It's not going to be as much rain, doesn't look like it will be quite as much as we got this last time," said Engle. "But since everything is so saturated it is a concern."

Will it snow next week?

There is also a potential for snow on Monday. As of Wednesday afternoon, it is too early to tell yet if the system will be offshore or if it will be rain or snow, but the National Weather Service is keeping an eye on that system as well.

Following the weekend's storm, the temperature will start to drop into the high 20s and low 30s for Sunday and Monday. By the middle of the week, the coldest temperatures so far this season will start to arrive.

Be sure to keep an eye on your local forecasts and alerts from local officials as we continue to navigate through this series of storms.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather forecast shows more rain coming on Friday, Jan. 12