More rain sweeps through Ventura and Los Angeles counties; threat of thunderstorm in play

An atmospheric river funneled moisture with moderate to heavy rainfall between Ventura and Los Angeles counties as it headed southeast.

But the heaviest rain had passed by late Monday morning.

Rain was expected to continue through the morning for Ventura County and then start to clear out, according to the National Weather Service. A lull in the rain was expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

Ventura-area residents received an audible flood warning on their phones just before 7 a.m. and another after 10:15 a.m. The latest warning, which was expected to last until 6 p.m., includes the Ojai Valley, Ventura and east to Santa Paula and beyond. Residents were advised to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Rainstorm causes traffic delays on Highway 101

Lane closures on Highway 101 also snarled traffic through Ventura. The left northbound lane has been closed for days, but two right lanes southbound were closed because of flooding as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans advised drivers to seek alternate routes or if possible to avoid driving all together.

Flash Flood Warning continues for San Buenaventura CA, Santa Paula CA and Fillmore CA until 6:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/gi4vhSDxIz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 19, 2024

Ventura County rain totals

The latest storm also meant creeks and rivers were flowing at a steady rate.

In the last 24 hours, rain totals across the county ranged from a high of more than 3 inches to around a quarter inch, according to the Ventura County Watershed Protection District.

Ojai received 3.34 inches of rain, Santa Paula 2.89 inches, Ventura County Government Center 2.65, Oxnard 1.91 inches, Port Hueneme 1.6 inches, Moorpark 1.55 inches, Camarillo 1.5 inches, Simi Valley 0.95 inches, Thousand Oaks 0.85 inches and Fillmore received the least amount with 0.27 inches.

Southern California weather forecast shows showers, thunderstorms

In addition to showers Monday, a slight chance of thunderstorms was forecast in connection to the showers, but for the most part, it was looking to dry up, said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

The more significant threat of thunderstorms will arrive with the second component to the storm. A cold front is expected to pass through Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with a chance for heavier showers, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Any thunderstorms could result in brief heavy rain, gusty outflow winds, locally rough seas and dangerous cloud-to-surface lightning.

People are encouraged to avoid travel during heavier rain or driving through any flooded roads. Additionally, if the winds are starting to really pick up and it seems like a thunderstorm is building, going indoors is recommended.

Ventura County high surf warning issued

A high surf warning was issued for Ventura County beaches. The peak of the surf is going to be late Monday through Tuesday morning for west and southwest facing beaches.

Dangerously large waves of 10 to 16 feet are expected, Schoenfeld said. A large swell is also expected to produce breaking waves at the Morro Bay, Port San Luis and Ventura Harbor entrances through Tuesday.

Storm could bring snow to higher elevations

The storm is expected to bring some snow to higher elevations. As of Monday morning, snow levels were above 8,000 feet.

Snow levels may drop sufficiently for greater snow impacts later Tuesday and especially Tuesday night with snow levels dipping down to around 6,000 feet. For areas above 7,000 feet, about 5 to 10 inches of snow will be seen, Schoenfeld said.

This story will be updated.Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Southern California rainstorm: See Ventura County rain totals