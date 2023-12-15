More rain is on the way to Sacramento. When will it start? How long will it last?

It’ll be a wet week in Sacramento leading up to Christmas Day, according to the latest forecast.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain in the region starting Sunday and continuing throughout the week to Thursday, 7-day forecasts show.

Wet conditions throughout Northern California may persist through Christmas, the agency said on X, formerly called Twitter.

“Our friends at the Climate Prediction Center” predict that most of the area will see a 30% to 60% chance of above-normal precipitation from Dec. 22 through Dec. 28, the weather service said.

Those in elevations higher than 7,000 feet can expect snow, the agency said.

Developing wet pattern over NorCal likely to continue through the Christmas holiday. Our friends at the Climate Prediction Center have most of the area in the 30-60% chance of above normal precipitation from Dec. 22nd through Dec. 28. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Bq3QHUnWP8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2023

What’s in the forecast for Sacramento?

It’ll be most sunny Friday and Saturday in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will be near 61 and 64 degrees for Friday and Saturday, respectively, and lows will be near 37 and 40 degrees.

According to the forecast, there’s a 60% chance of precipitation on Sunday, mainly after 4 p.m., and a 90% chance at night. The day’s high is forecast near 60 degrees and the low is near 48 degrees.

The weather service was predicting a 90% chance of rain throughout Monday, with a high around 62 and a low near 53.

Rain and high elevation (primarily greater than 7000 feet) snow are expected to accompany a system that looks to impact the region from Sunday through Wednesday. Periods of heaviest precipitation are anticipated late Sunday through Tuesday. Be sure to stay weather aware! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KSKlNknJg7 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 14, 2023

Chances of rain continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 60 and lows near 51 on Tuesday and 46 on Wednesday the weather service said.

The forecast shows a “slight chance of rain” on Thursday with a high near 59.

Forecasts were similar in the Roseville, Folsom and Elk Grove area with rain starting Sunday through Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows near the 40s and 50s.

