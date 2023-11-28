More rain on the way for SLO County. Here’s what the forecast shows

San Luis Obispo County could see another round of rain this week as a weather system starts to move into the area, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

After a sunny Tuesday with temperatures in the mid- to high 60s, San Luis Obispo County will likely see temperatures cool back down to the upper 30s in the Paso Robles area and low 50s in the San Luis Obispo and coastal areas, the Weather Service said.

The rain could start as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Weather Service. However, it likely won’t begin in earnest until later in the morning and throughout the afternoon.

Should weather models hold true, the Central Coast region could see most of the rain expected in the incoming storm system. About 0.8 to 0.9 inches of rain were expected in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, according to the Weather Service’s forecast on Tuesday morning.

That would put the region at around 125% to 150% of its normal rainfall for this time of year, according to the Weather Service.

There’s a slight possibility the rain could continue in spurts throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend, the Weather Service’s latest forecast said, but the highest confidence is in Wednesday’s rainfall.

Throughout the rest of the week, expect countywide temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s, the Weather Service predicted.

Overnight temperatures for the rest of the week will likely be in the mid-40s for the coastal and San Luis Obispo areas, and high 30s in the Paso Robles region, according to the Weather Service.

Light rain on the way, but not guaranteed for all areas. Here is a glimpse into when and how much to expect. Generally light amounts. Lowering snow levels will bring snow to the mountains, with a small chance of reaching the Tejon Pass / Grapevine on Friday. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/6tUSCmRRd1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 28, 2023