More rain on the way for South Georgia

Feb. 15—VALDOSTA — Another round of rain is heading for South Georgia this weekend, but forecasters say people shouldn't expect much drama.

A storm system is moving into the region from the Gulf of Mexico, said Kelly Godsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.

"It's bringing mostly light rain," he said. "We don't expect any thunderstorms with it."

The storm is expected to bring about one-quarter to one-half of an inch of rain to South Georgia, mostly on Saturday, he said.

"The worst of the storm is expected to pass mostly to (Valdosta's) south," said John Feerick, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.

After Sunday, temperatures will start to cool down as drier air follows the storm into the region, he said.

Temperatures in South Georgia, which stood in the mid-70s Thursday, are expected to only reach the mid-60s on Monday. Overnight lows are expected to dip from Thursday's mid-40s to the mid-30s Monday, with breezes expected to push the wind chill down to about 32, Feerick said.

Neither forecaster saw any real chance of severe weather through early next week.

"It's just going to be some garden-variety rain," Feerick said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.