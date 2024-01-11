More rain and wind headed for NC this week. Here’s what to expect (and when)

Another major low-pressure system — the fourth in a month — is expected to bring widespread rain and wind to North Carolina this weekend.

The storm also carries the slight chance for thunderstorms and even tornadoes over much of central and Eastern North Carolina.

Barring severe localized events, the National Weather Service says this storm won’t pack the same punch as the one that moved through the state on Tuesday in terms of wind speeds or rainfall amounts.

When will the storm hit?

The low is expected to move out of the Mississippi Valley on its way north-northeast Friday into Saturday.

In Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, there’s a slight chance of showers Friday morning before rain from the front settles in around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Showers are expected until around midnight or possibly until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Rainfall totals for the Triangle area could be from half and inch to 1 inch through the day and evening, the National Weather Service said.

Winds will increase through the day, from about 9 mph in the morning to more than 20 mph Friday night. Gusts could go as high as 36 mph, forecasters say.

Temperatures will reach into the 60s on Friday before falling to the upper 30s Friday night.

Saturday should be sunny and breezy with a high in the low to mid-50s.

When is the severe-weather risk?

The greatest chance for thunderstorms around Raleigh is Friday night into early Saturday morning — 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., forecasters say.

How will this compare to Tuesday’s storm?

The low-pressure system that hit North Carolina Tuesday challenged some records for the date, which Friday’s system is unlikely to do.

How much wind and rain came with Tuesday’s storm?

The Weather Service reports that Raleigh received more than 1.5 inches of rain on Tuesday. In the mountains, some areas received more than 3 inches of rain.

The highest sustained winds in Raleigh were 51 mph, meteorologists said, and the highest gust was 69 mph.

Tuesday’s storm spawned a tornado that hit a residential area in Catawba County, northwest of Charlotte, killing one person and injuring several others. Two more tornadoes have been confirmed on Harkers Island in Carteret County, though no injuries were reported from either. One had estimated winds of 100 mph; the other, 85 mph.