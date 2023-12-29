More rain, wind and high surf
More rain, wind and high surf
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.
Stock up on Energizer flashlights. wearable blankets and a 7-inch portable TV.
Did you make it past the first round of your playoffs? Do they start in Week 16? Whatever your situation, we have some pickups to consider ahead of the action.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
New nuclear technology could provide much of the clean energy we need to hit aggressive decarbonization targets. As usual, there are barriers.
Not only does it spare my hands from having to brave the depths of my drain, it also helps prevent costly clogs.
Ukrainian synthetic voice startup Respeecher is finding success despite not just bombs raining down on their city, but a wave of hype that has raised up sometimes controversial competitors. Respeecher is perhaps best known for being chosen to replicate James Earl Jones and his iconic Darth Vader voice for a Star Wars animated show, then later a younger Luke Skywalker for The Mandalorian. Unlike text-to-speech engines, Respeecher uses voice models to modify the speech of actors, who are doing their own best to recreate the voice or character in question.
Jorge Martin breaks out the first-year pass catchers who could help fantasy teams make the playoffs.
GoMetro, a South African tech company that operates in the fleet management space, has raised £9 million (~$11.4 million) in a Series A funding round led by Zenobē Energy, a strategic investor renowned for financing and operating electric buses. Zenobē Energy also engages in large-scale battery projects for wind farms, with the U.K.’s National Grid among its valued customers (notably, the London-based company recently secured a $750 million investment from KKR, earmarked for fleet electrification financing). The fleet electrification platform, which finances large electric buses and trucks in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand and an interest in the U.S., currently manages and finances about 25% of the entire electric bus fleet in the U.K.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
It's now or never for the vast majority of leagues. Show your sentimentalities the door — it's time to make some tough cuts.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
JJ Watt broke some news.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.