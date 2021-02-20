More rape charges added against Delphos man

Feb. 19—LIMA — A Delphos man who was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in September on 14 counts of rape and 14 counts of sexual battery, felonies of the first- and second-degrees respectively, has been charged with five additional sex-related counts involving an underage female.

Timothy Boedicker, 41, entered pleas of not guilty during his arraignment hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Friday to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies; and two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies.

The victim in the case was 12 years old when the alleged incidents took place between February through July 2020. Boedicker is being held on a $500,000 bond.

In September, Boedicker was charged with 28 counts related for allegedly performing sex acts on a 10-year-old girl in 2018. It is not clear if the victims are the same female.

According to court documents, Boedicker used a sex toy on the girl in 2018 when she was temporarily in his care at a Dingledine Avenue residence in Lima. The newest allegations of ongoing sexual assault were disclosed by the young girl when she implicated Boedicker in later attacks that she told police took place both in Lima and in Delphos.