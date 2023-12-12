'More than a religious symbol': Phoenix Latina entrepreneurs embrace Guadalupana imagery

Leer en español

Family, hope, protection and faith. That is what the Virgin of Guadalupe — the patron saint of Mexico and Latin America — represents for her followers.

In addition to being a symbol of faith for Catholics as a version of the Virgin Mary (the mother of Jesus) who appeared in 1531 before an Indigenous man named Juan Diego at the top of Tepeyac Hill in what is now Mexico City, the Guadalupana — as she is so called — has become an inherent emblem of Mexican culture.

The image of this woman with dark skin and dark hair is revered by millions around Mexico and Latin America.

Her turquoise cape adorned in gold stars covers her from head to toe, as her hands joined in prayer and the beams of sun that emanate light behind her figure reflect her holiness.

But her image is significant in Mexican culture beyond her religious symbol, evolving into a representation of motherhood, femininity, resilience and protection. Her image commonly appears on banners during marches and protests, on t-shirts, keychains, lowrider car hoods, and tattoos, continuing her powerful influence more than 450 years since her apparition.

These are some of the elements that inspire Latinas in the Valley to create art and sell products with the Virgin of Guadalupe imagery on them. For these entrepreneurs, using her imagery on their products is not a sales tactic, it's an homage.

'An icon of beauty, of peace, of miracles'

Kathy Cano-Murillo paints a Virgin of Guadalupe statue in her art studio in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 6, 2023.

Kathy Cano-Murillo, known online as Crafty Chica, created her Latin-centric crafts brand in 2001, through which she seeks to share “positivity through creativity.”

This fourth-generation Phoenix-based creator works with all types of materials — from ceramics and acrylic paint to jewelry and textiles — to create crafts, which are for sale on her website or at Amor Collective, a store located in Park West in Peoria that serves as a physical location where only products from Latina small-business owners from the Valley are sold.

Mexican-American Cano-Murillo often draws inspiration from her heritage to create crafts — among them, the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“I look at her as such an icon of beauty, of peace, of miracles," said Cano-Murillo. “I try to be so respectful with (La Virgen) where I don’t go overboard selling a lot of things with her on it because I don’t want to feel like I’m making money off of her. So what I do is very limited-edition things from my heart to celebrate her.”

Fabrics, cups, empanadas and a skirt are some of the products that Cano-Murillo has created with her imagery.

Since her favorite craft is sewing, Cano-Murillo decided to design white, black, green and purple fabrics with the image of the La Virgen, used by people from all over the country to make blankets.

The ceramic mugs with the image of La Guadalupana — which sold out in minutes — were created and painted in collaboration with her husband.

“I also recognize that people just adore her. Everyone has a special connection to her so when I do make… artwork with her I know that whoever buys it and gives her a new forever home, they’re doing it because they respect her and love her as well," Cano-Murillo said.

As part of her mission to share the process of making crafts with people through her website and social media, Cano-Murillo shared a tutorial on how to make empanadas that she baked and decorated with an edible stamp of Our Lady of Guadalupe on them. She received many negative reviews for this, since many of her followers, and devotees of La Virgen, considered it offensive to use her imagery on something edible.

Kathy Cano-Murillo with Virgin of Guadalupe fabric she designed in her art studio in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 6, 2023.

“I explained that this is a celebration of her. To me, it represented nourishment, creativity and weaving her into daily life, adding beauty to a tablescape. It sparked conversation about her," Cano-Murillo said. “When people see different variations of her, it’s always good to connect with the artist and ask.”

Feeling inspired by the people she observed wearing the image of La Guadalupana on their jackets, jeans and dresses during a Dec. 12 procession in Mexico City, Cano-Murillo decided to embroider her image on a skirt as well.

Her most recent craft is a ceramic figure that she bought from a studio after teaching a crafts class. She said she found it among a sea of Christmas-inspired decorations. When she took it home, her husband took into his studio so that he could paint it, but Cano-Murillo decided to do that herself since she had been lucky enough to find it.

“As an artist, especially when it comes to such traditional things, it’s so difficult to think, ‘Do I honor tradition and be respectful or do I just go my own way and have fun?’ It’s somewhere in between there," she said.

'La virgencita represents where we come from'

Gloria Elox, program director at ELLA, started her business Mi Pecado in April 2019 to follow her dream of being an entrepreneur she put on hold after graduating from college in Minnesota, as she returned to her hometown of Phoenix to dedicate herself to growing her family alongside her husband.

She started her line of products, which she sells at Amor Collective, designing twelve t-shirts with the phrase “Chingona” on the Arizona state outline. It was an homage to mothers as well as a symbol of inspiration to help encourage women to follow their dreams.

It is that same inspiration that she sees reflected in La Virgen, as well as her connection to her Mexican roots.

Elox is very intentional about the products she adds to her store to represent her culture, which is why this year when she decided to launch a jewelry line, she wanted to add a necklace of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“La virgencita image, for me, it represents mi cultural,” Elox said. “It represents where we come from and our culture. It’s a very symbolic image and person. It’s part of our identity too.”

For Andria Muñoz, owner of Andria’s Tienda, that sense of identity also motivates her. She founded her business five years ago to offer products that reflected the culture and unity of her community.

In February of 2019, she began working local markets, like Mujeres Mercado, the successful marketplace made up entirely of Latina entrepreneurs organized by Empowering Latina Leaders in Arizona (ELLA), a nonprofit organization that offers Empowerment resources for Latina women in Arizona.

In 2023, she decided to open a physical location inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, located on Roosevelt Street between 9th and 11th avenues.

Some products she has for sale like jewelry — concha earrings, skulls, and the Sacred Heart — are created by her, while other products, such as t-shirts and sweatshirts inspired by tattoo art, are designed by her boyfriend Javier G., creator of Javi Art.

The products that she offers with the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe are imported from Mexico.

“For me, the Virgen is more of a symbol that brings all of us Latinos together and for me to serve my community, that’s why I offer it in my shop,” she said.

'More than a religious symbol'

According to Torres, honoring La Virgen's image by putting them on everyday items goes beyond believing what has been traditionally passed down by the Catholic Church.

“I don’t necessarily believe in Christianity or Catholicism now, but I do believe that it’s a unity thing and that’s why I offer it," Torres said.

Like many other Latinas, Muñoz believes in the Nahuatl indigenous belief of what is today considered the Virgin of Guadalupe by the Catholic Church.

Recently, she began researching and reading about Tonanantzin or Koatlikue, known as Mother Earth to indigenous people prior to the Spanish conquest of Mexico. Her name means "she of the snake skirt" in Nahuatl. The Toltecs maintained a fundamental connection with nature thanks to this goddess, a teacher of unconditional love, who cared for them by creating flowers, rivers and animals, according to author Victor Sanchez in his book “The Toltec Oracle”.

For Mayra Torres, creator of the Señorita Arts & Culture brand, her belief in La Virgen is also "more than a religious symbol.”

Her connection with the Virgin of Guadalupe was strengthened by her shared experiences with motherhood and her unconditional love for her children, which she expresses through her art. “She represents hope, faith, protection, love, the beauty of women,” said Torres, originally from California and a resident of Tucson.

Torres decided to open her own business in 2021, using platforms like Etsy and Instagram to sell her products and working Valley markets and workshops.

Inspired by Mexican crafts, Torres began painting on various drinkware. Thanks to her connection with ELLA, she was invited to participate as a partner in the Amor Collective initiative.

But it wasn't until December of 2022 that she started painting the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe on ceramic figures such as vases, pots, cups, candle holders, and even ornaments for Christmas trees.

During an event at Luna Cultura Lab in downtown Phoenix earlier this year, Torres was one of several artists selected to display her art on a shoe. With her dedication to creating products in veneration of the Virgin, Torres chose to decorate a stiletto entirely with her design in honor of La Guadalupana.

In her store, both online and in person, people can mostly find vases of various sizes with that same imagery.

“I wanted to create vases where I could show the beauty of our culture in a home, where we can see it every day," she said.

Since these vases can be personalized, Torres said her clients usually ask that she add a message dedicated to deceased loved ones.

In doing so, she honors the memory of past loved ones and her belief in the Virgin of Guadalupe.

