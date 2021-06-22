More remains from dismembered homicide victim found in Mpls., police say

More remains from a 36-year-old man were found Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, more than 3 miles from where the initial discoveries were made last week.

Police and investigators have been at E. Franklin Avenue and West River Parkway since about 6:45 a.m. collecting evidence. Police have yet to elaborate on the discovery.

The victim has been identified as Adam Richard Johnson, of Minneapolis. Police have said Johnson died recently and consider him to be a homicide victim. No arrests have been announced.

On Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report the discovery of remains shortly before 9:30 a.m. behind the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the 300 block of NE. Main Street, not far from the river. Later that day, police recovered more remains nearby at 3rd Ave NE & University Ave NE.

Dozens of tips have been coming in through CrimeStoppers of Minnesota, "and detectives are making progress in this investigation," said police spokesman John Elder.

Police continue to urge anyone with information about the case to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

