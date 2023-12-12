More remote parking spaces will open for holiday travelers at RSW. What to know

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will offer passengers a remote and reserved parking option this holiday.

Here's what to know:

WHEN AND WHERE IS IT OPERATING? The RSWRemote parking lot, located on the north side of the airport property, will be accepting cars to enter for parking from Wednesday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

HOW LONG IS IT OPEN? Cars can exit from Christmas Day through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST? The cost will be a flat $40 fee, no matter how many days you choose to park and is non-refundable. Y

HOW TO RESERVE A SPOT: You must reserve and prepay for a parking space prior to coming to the airport. To book and prepay for your RSWRemote parking spot, please visit jpass.rswremoteparking.com or download the RSWRemote Park App.

HOW IT WORKS: Reserve and prepay for your spot; You will receive an email with a QR code or your booking will show up in the passes section of the RSWRemote Park App; Arrive at the RSWRemote lot and show the attendant your QR code; Park your car.

SHUTTLE TO TERMINAL: Take the complimentary shuttle bus, which will take you to the upper level (departures) terminal curb prior to Door #1. When you arrive back at RSW, you will need to take a return shuttle back to the remote lot from the same location where you were dropped off. Please look for signage.

DIRECTIONS TO THE REMOTE PARKING LOT: The RSWRemote parking lot is located on Regional Lane, which is off Chamberlin Parkway, on the north side of the airport property. Please take Daniels Parkway to Chamberlin Parkway and follow signs. Make a right onto Regional Lane (across the street from the original Airport Traffic Control Tower). You will need to show the parking attendant your QR code for admittance to the lot. An RSWRemote reservation is only good in the remote parking lot and does not apply to the long- or short-term lots at the airport.