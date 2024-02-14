More Republicans than Democrats backed Tony Evers' maps. What explains the role reversal?

MADISON – Years of fighting over Wisconsin's legislative maps took a turn this week when Republicans in the Legislature adopted a version drawn by their longtime adversary, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Nearly all Democrats voted against the maps, which passed 18-14 in the Senate on Tuesday and 63-33 in the Assembly.

What explains the role reversal?

To Democrats, the move is the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to hold onto as many seats as possible in a restructuring of the Legislature's balance of power following a state Supreme Court ruling ordering a more balanced electoral map in this battleground state. Republicans have held lopsided legislative majorities for more than a decade under gerrymandered maps created in 2011.

Democrats argued the mapmaking process should be conducted by the state Supreme Court even though the court said they would step in if the Legislature and Evers could not find consensus.

"I'm not saying that the governor's maps aren't fair. I'm saying that in my opinion, I would like to see the court do its job and finish this process," Democratic state Sen. La Tonya Johnson of Milwaukee said after voting against passing Evers' maps.

"It just kind of makes you wonder why all of a sudden our colleagues are deciding that these are the maps for them," she said. "I just don't trust it."

Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said the bill containing Evers' maps included language that would hold off on implementing the map until the fall elections. Spreitzer contended this could be designed to help Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a recall effort against him.

"We've got a long way until November. What's the map in the meantime? Republicans had no answer to that question," Spreitzer said after the Senate floor session.

"Certainly the provision that Republicans snuck in here to not have these maps take effect until November should be top of the governor's mind as he talks to lawyers and figures out what the best path forward."

Vos said before the Assembly went to the floor that Republican lawmakers could still win majorities under Evers' maps.

"I think our members realize that we have been dealt a very difficult hand, and I have said from the very beginning that I think we could win under the maps that have been presented because we have better candidates (and) a better message."

"They are clearly drawn in a way to help Democrats, but I still think we can win because we have a better message."

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said voting for Evers' maps was a lesser evil.

"Republicans were not stuck between a rock and hard place. It was a matter of choosing to be stabbed, shot, poisoned or led to the guillotine. We chose to be stabbed, so we can live to fight another day," he said in a statement.

The state Supreme Court is considering a handful of proposed plans to redraw legislative boundaries, most of which could dramatically reduce the number of seats Republicans hold in each chamber and in some cases, shift the majority to Democrats.

By passing the map proposal submitted to the court by Evers, Republicans signal the governor's maps are the most favorable to them of those being considered by the court.

More: In a 50/50 Wisconsin electorate, what does a 'neutral' election map look like?

The new boundaries must be signed by Evers, who has promised to do so but is facing pressure by high-powered Democrats to withhold his signature. Even so, a spokeswoman for Evers said Tuesday the governor’s position on signing the maps had not changed.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District, told Democratic attorney Marc Elias' group Democracy Docket he fears Republicans will challenge new maps immediately in federal court.

“We’re fearful the Republicans are finally trying to come around to do what they should have done in the first place, but they’re doing it with — I guess the technical term would be ‘with shit-eating grins on their faces,’” Pocan said. “We can assume that this is not done because of the idea of good government.”

Elias, who is challenging Wisconsin's congressional maps, tweeted on Friday, "Count me among the skeptical. The GOP never gives up power without a fight. Just look at Alabama, Louisiana, etc. Let the court draw the map."

But Doug Poland, an attorney who has represented Democrats in redistricting lawsuits, on Friday tweeted skepticism of the argument.

"Who exactly has this concern? People really think that if the GOP-controlled Legislature and Dem. Governor agree on legislation adopting new districts that a federal court challenge will undo that? On what theory? It sounds like someone doesn’t want to end the litigation. Why?"

Vos said Tuesday he did not believe the maps would be challenged.

"If the governor signs the map, I am supremely confident that that is the map that we will run on in November, whether I like it or not," he said.

In December, the state Supreme Court ordered new legislative maps in Wisconsin, ruling the current electoral boundaries written by Republicans that resulted in massive GOP majorities were unconstitutional.

The court called for new maps that included districts that don't favor one political party, are compact, drawn with contiguous boundaries and equal population, and comply with federal law, among other criteria.

Justices received six proposals to consider and two court-hired consultants essentially ruled out two plans drawn by Republican groups. The remaining four plans are backed by Democrats.

The court's order asks lawmakers to come up with a new redistricting plan with Evers, but will step in if an agreement can't be found.

Jessie Opoien of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Republicans pass Gov. Tony Evers maps. Nearly all Democrats voted no