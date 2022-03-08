More Republicans than Democrats say they'd stay and fight if U.S. were attacked like Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier in tank. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

If faced with the same situation plaguing Ukrainians, what would Americans do?

Well, Quinnipiac University sought to find out, and, as with most things, the results varied from party to party.

If the U.S. were attacked, 55 percent of Americans say they'd stay and fight, while 38 percent said they'd leave and get out of dodge, according to poll conducted by the university. But when analyzed on a partisan basis, a majority of Republicans and independents — 68 percent and 57 percent, respectively — said they'd stay and fight, while 52 percent of Democrats said they'd opt to leave.

40 percent of Democrats would, however stay and take up arms. Twenty-five percent of Republicans and 36 percent of independents, conversely, would flee.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,374 U.S. adults from March 4-6. Results have a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points. See more results at Quinnipiac.

You may also like

Former Russian foreign minister lays out 3 key false things Putin believed before invading Ukraine

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Thank God Donald Trump isn't president right now