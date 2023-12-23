More retailers heading to Vernon Township next year

Dec. 23—VERNON TOWNSHIP — More retail development is slated for next year in Vernon Township.

A Jersey Mike's sub shop franchise and Tobacco King tobacconist's business will open next to the Dunkin' donuts and coffee shop at 18184 Conneaut Lake Road.

On Friday, D.A.L.R.T spokeswoman Margaret Perkins Noel said the two businesses will be located in the two remaining spaces in the small shopping center built by D.A.L.R.T Inc. of New Castle.

D.A.L.R.T owns and operates the Dunkin' franchise located at the shopping center. The company opened the Dunkin' location in January 2020 and had been seeking a tenant or tenants for the remain 1,720 square feet in the plaza.

A lease for a Jersey Mike's sub shop has been signed and will occupy the space next to Dunkin', Noel said. Tobacco King has leased the other open unit, located on the east side of the building, Noel said.

"It's exciting to have them," Noel said. "D.A.L.R.T. Development is doing the construction. The Jersey Mike's is expected to open in early April. We don't have a timeline yet for opening Tobacco King."

Jersey Mike's is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,600 locations nationwide offering fresh sliced and grilled subs, according to its website. Its origins date back to 1956 in New Jersey.

There are two Jersey Mike's shops operating in the Erie area.

Tobacco King lists a total of 48 locations on its website with 23 in Virginia, 12 in Maryland, five in Washington, D.C., one each in Florida and North Carolina and six in Pennsylvania. The company's website lists Hermitage and Erie as two of its Pennsylvania locations.

D.A.L.R.T. Inc. operates a total of 11 Dunkin' franchises in western and northwestern Pennsylvania — five in the Erie area, three in the New Castle area plus Edinboro, Grove City and Meadville.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.