More Revive I-5 work begins Friday night

Washington State Department of Transportation is continuing its Revive I-5 project this weekend.

The southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed from Boeing Access Road to State Route 900 and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

“We know what we’re doing this weekend... Revive I-5, baby!” said a spokesperson. “Make a plan and avoid the traffic jam!”

Officials say 72 panels of broken concrete have already been replaced and 32 more are planned for this weekend.

The weekend closure will start Friday at 11 p.m. and will end Monday at 4 a.m.

