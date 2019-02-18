Is There More To Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Than Its 15%Returns On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Rio Tinto:

0.15 = US$12b ÷ (US$90b – US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Rio Tinto has an ROCE of 15%.

View our latest analysis for Rio Tinto

Is Rio Tinto’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Rio Tinto’s ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. Independently of how Rio Tinto compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Rio Tinto currently has an ROCE of 15%, compared to its ROCE of 10% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

LSE:RIO Last Perf February 18th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Given the industry it operates in, Rio Tinto could be considered cyclical. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Rio Tinto’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Rio Tinto has total assets of US$90b and current liabilities of US$11b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Rio Tinto’s ROCE

Overall, Rio Tinto has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.