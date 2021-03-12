More riot suspect photos released; CU Boulder to add related discipline to COVID-19 dashboard

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
Mar. 11—Boulder police today released another round of suspect photos but have not announced any more arrests related to Saturday's party-turned-riot on University Hill, while the University of Colorado Boulder pledged to publish information about the disciplinary process for students connected to the incident on its COVID-19 dashboard.

A statement posted on the university's COVID-19 dashboard said the move was an effort to be transparent about the university's actions in the wake of the riot, in which an estimated 500 to 800 college-aged people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on Saturday evening in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property. A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

"It can take several weeks for investigation and adjudication to be complete," the update read. "Any student found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward police officers or other egregious acts connected to the events of March 6 — including damage to property — will face serious sanctions, with the most significant violations potentially resulting in expulsion from CU Boulder without the possibility of readmission.

"Students may be subject to interim sanctions, including suspension from the campus for more serious violations, while their cases are adjudicated. Students arrested on criminal charges related to the March 6 riot will likely be issued a notice of interim exclusion or suspension, depending on the nature of the charges."

The dashboard did not yet have any information posted as of Thursday afternoon.

According to a city release, a team of 15 detectives and investigators from the Boulder Police Department, University of Colorado Boulder police and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office are still following up on more than 800 tips that have come in since Sunday.

Police so far have made one arrest, a 20-year-old CU student who turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into at least 10 other identified individuals who were involved in riot-related crimes and anticipate additional arrests in the coming days.

In a release today, police released more photos of suspects, including another photo of a man who reportedly threatened to shoot officers.

CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano also put out a video statement.

"The mob mentality demonstrated by a large group of students on the Hill last week was an affront to our community on multiple levels," DiStefano said. "I'm embarrassed and angry, but most of all saddened by what occurred. The selfish, foolish and illegal actions of those students, who represent a small fraction of our student body, have tarnished our university's reputation."

DiStefano said that while he understood students were "frustrated" by the pandemic, he said it was "no excuse."

"They chose to violate public health orders during a global pandemic, potentially endangering thousands of others; and some committed crimes that will be prosecuted and include expulsion without readmission," DiStefano said.

------

Police seeking tips

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact police by visiting tinyurl.com/UniversityHillDisturbance.

