Is There More To RockRose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Than Its 7.1% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll look at RockRose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for RockRose Energy:

0.071 = US$33m ÷ (US$546m - US$85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, RockRose Energy has an ROCE of 7.1%.

Is RockRose Energy's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, RockRose Energy's ROCE appears to be around the 7.6% average of the Oil and Gas industry. Aside from the industry comparison, RockRose Energy's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

The image below shows how RockRose Energy's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

LSE:RRE Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note RockRose Energy could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do RockRose Energy's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

RockRose Energy has total assets of US$546m and current liabilities of US$85m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On RockRose Energy's ROCE

The Bottom Line On RockRose Energy's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with RockRose Energy's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect.