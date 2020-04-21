Is There More To Rosseti, Public Joint Stock Company (MCX:RSTI) Than Its 7.4% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Rosseti, Public Joint Stock Company (MCX:RSTI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Rosseti:

0.074 = ₽165b ÷ (₽2.6t - ₽415b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Rosseti has an ROCE of 7.4%.

Is Rosseti's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Rosseti's ROCE is fairly close to the Electric Utilities industry average of 8.8%. Regardless of how Rosseti stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can see in the image below how Rosseti's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

MISX:RSTI Past Revenue and Net Income April 21st 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Rosseti.

Do Rosseti's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Rosseti has total assets of ₽2.6t and current liabilities of ₽415b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From Rosseti's ROCE

While that is good to see, Rosseti has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis.

