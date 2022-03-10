More Russian troops were killed in Ukraine in 2 weeks than U.S. troops in entire Iraq War, U.S. estimates

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
Dead Russian soldier in Ukraine
Dead Russian soldier in Ukraine Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Russian forces continue to make inroads in southern Ukraine, but few military experts seem to think the war is going very well for Russia. The invading army has suffered "very, very significant casualties," a U.S. official told CBS News on Wednesday, putting the U.S. estimate at between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops killed in action. That's comparable to losses in World War II battles, the U.S. official said. It's also, as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich notes, "more than the number of Americans killed during the Iraq War."

The U.S. estimate is about halfway between the 500 Russian casualties Moscow claims and the 12,000 Russian deaths claimed by Ukraine. The U.S. intelligence estimate also puts Ukraine's casualties at 2,000 to 4,000 killed troops plus hundreds or thousands of slain civilians.

Ukrainian forces continue to destroy a stalled 40-mile-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv, and the "unexpected effectiveness" of Ukraine's air defenses has curtailed Russian air activity, Britain's Ministry of Defense said early Thursday, in its latest public intelligence assessment. And as Russian casualties mount, including among conscripted troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be forced to draw from across the Russian Armed Forces and other sources to replace his losses."

Putin planned his "disastrous" Ukraine war "in high secrecy in order to avoid leaks," and his risk-reward analysis was skewed by a lack contingency planning from his tiny circle of generals, misplaced optimism in Russia's sanctions-proofing, and the surprisingly "deplorable state of Russian expertise on Ukraine," Russia expert Alexander Gabuev at the Carnegie Moscow Center tweeted Wednesday. The result is "a tragedy for Ukraine, and a catastrophe for Russia."

"Putin truly believed people would greet (Russians) with flowers. Instead, they were met with Molotov cocktails," Ukrainian diplomat Volodomyr Shalkivskyi said at Australia's National Press Club on Thursday. "Russian soldiers going into Ukraine did not have extra ammo or food in their packs. They did however have a parade uniform for a Russian victory parade through Kyiv," he added. "You cannot win a war against a free people determined to fight for their freedom. There is no way we will give up."

You may also like

Why Poland hasn't given Ukraine its MiG-29 fighter jets to combat Russia despite U.S. 'green light'

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Invading Russian troops 'will be dog food' insists defiant Ukrainian general

    General Dmytro Marchenko, of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian resistance is not phased by Russian soldiers.

  • Russia has lost nearly as many soldiers in Ukraine as US has in Iraq/Afghanistan since 2001

    Russia has lost nearly as many soldiers in the first two weeks of its fight with Ukraine as the U.S. did in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001. A U.S. official told CBS News on Wednesday the U.S. is estimating between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops have been killed, adding, however, that it is difficult to count war casualties at this time in Ukraine.The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University estimates 7,057 U.S....

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals Humiliating Step Putin May Take To Save Russia's Economy

    Especially since Fitch says Russia now faces sovereign default.

  • Russia says China refuses to supply aircraft parts after sanctions

    Russia's aviation sector is being squeezed by Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with Russia's foreign ministry warning this week that the safety of Russian passenger flights was under threat. Agencies including Interfax quoted Valery Kudinov, a Rosaviatsia official responsible for maintaining airplane airworthiness, as saying that Russia would look for opportunities to source parts from countries including Turkey and India after a failed attempt to obtain them from China.

  • ‘Pathetic shrieks’: Putin foreign minister Lavrov dismissive of global outrage over Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

    Sergey Lavrov met his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey on Thursday in the highest-level Russian-Ukrainian talks since the war began last month.

  • Ukrainian biathlete withdraws from Paralympics event after dad was captured by Russian troops

    Anastasiia Laletina's father was reportedly beaten and captured by Russian troops while fighting in Ukraine.

  • Up to 6,000 Russians may have been killed in Ukraine, U.S. official estimates

    The official stressed that the death toll is difficult to assess in real time, but still called them "very, very significant casualties."

  • Putin's military failures force bitter Russian reckoning

    Vladimir Putin's plan to seize Ukraine's capital in the first two days of Russia's invasion has been a complete failure, thrown off course by a fierce Ukrainian resistance, poor planning and a series of profound miscalculations.Why it matters: An isolated and angry Putin is expected to double down on his brutality as the war in Ukraine drags on for weeks, months or even years, according to top U.S. intelligence officials. It could be his undoing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • China eases control to let ruble fall faster against yuan

    China is easing government exchange rate controls to let the Russian ruble fall faster in value against the Chinese yuan to help insulate Beijing from economic sanctions on Moscow. The margin by which the ruble is allowed to fluctuate against the yuan in state-controlled daily trading will be doubled in size to 10% above or below the day's opening price starting Friday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System announced. Russia’s central bank was blocked from using its foreign currency reserves to defend the exchange rate.

  • Russian Tanks Come Under Attack in Kyiv Suburbs

    Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service said “significant losses in personnel and equipment” were caused to a Russian tank regiment in the village of Skybyn, on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, releasing video of strikes on them on Thursday, March 10.Footage posted to Twitter shows a large convoy of stationary tanks in Skybyn, before several explosions are seen. The convoy then moves in the opposite direction to Kyiv, as smoke is seen rising from a number of damaged tanks.The intelligence service said the attack caused a retreat of Russian forces and that a Russian colonel died in the attack. Storyful has not independently confirmed this information. Credit: @DI_Ukraine via Storyful

  • Russian oligarch who fled to Israel 20 years ago and escaped a lifetime jail sentence renounces citizenship, says 'everything Putin touches dies'

    See Leonid Nevzlin's Facebook post explaining why the former oil tycoon is giving up his Russian passport 20 years after fleeing the country.

  • China-Taiwan war would end in 'miserable victory' -Taiwan minister

    No matter who wins in any future war between Taiwan and China, it will be a "miserable victory", Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday, adding it was best if everyone avoided conflict. Speaking to reporters before a parliament session on the security implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chiu said both sides would pay a heavy price in the event of conflict between China and Taiwan, which Beijing has vowed to reclaim, by force if necessary. While Taiwan has stepped up its alert level since the war in Ukraine, it has reported no unusual Chinese military activities, though China's air force has continued to mount occasional missions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

  • Why do many Indians want to join Ukraine’s fight against Russia?

    An Indian student in Ukraine has joined the military pushback against Russia. Sainikhesh Ravichandran, a 21-year-old student from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is, according to a report in The Kyiv Independent, now a part of the International Legion. The paramilitary force of volunteers has been put together by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government to fight Russian forces.

  • Fox News's Jennifer Griffin contradicts Tucker Carlson's coverage of Russian conspiracy

    Carlson twisted a U.S. official’s words to push the Russian narrative while Griffin spoke of work the U.S. has been doing in Soviet-era biolabs for years.

  • Ukraine energy minister says Russians are forcing staff of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to participate in the creation of propaganda

    Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko suggests “physically and emotionally exhausted” workers are being used to spread a Russian message that civilians and infrastructure are not being endangered in the Putin-ordered "special military operation."

  • This heartbreaking image from Ukraine is a wakeup call: A free press is essential to freedom

    A New York Times photo shows a dead Ukrainian family. It's horrifying. It's also important, especially now that Russia outlawed independent reporting.

  • Russian-linked private jet impounded as UK deepens aviation sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday it had impounded a plane connected to a Russian billionaire under new aviation sanctions which give authorities the power to detain any Russian aircraft and to ban exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean it is a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the United Kingdom. The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

  • Philippines ready to back US if it gets embroiled in war

    The Philippine president is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to American forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia's war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the United States in the fighting, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said Thursday. Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said President Rodrigo Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila where the president also expressed concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis.

  • U.S. shale shortages to limit efforts to replace banned Russian oil

    U.S. shale producers are unlikely to replace banned Russian oil imports due to a shortage of oilfield materials, equipment and labor and a dwindling backlog of wells waiting to be completed, energy executives and analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden imposed an immediate ban on Tuesday on Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, putting a spotlight on shale producers' ability to boost output to make up for the loss of about 200,000 barrels per day of Russia crude typically imported by domestic refiners. Shale has a short-cycle - able to add or reduce production relatively quickly - and in the past, producers have delivered explosive growth when prices allow.

  • Kyiv City Ballet performs in Paris

    Kyiv City Ballet performs in Paris