More Sacramento restaurants going cashless due to crime

Ford will cut production of its all-electric pickup truck in 2024 in an effort to match consumer demand. Ford executives signaled in October during its third-quarter earnings call plans to "adjust" production of its all-electric vehicles and delay about $12 billion in investments due to softening demand for higher-priced premium electric vehicles. The automaker didn't explicitly refer to the Lightning during the earnings call, instead pointing to other examples such as the reduction in Mustang Mach-E production and the decision to delay a second battery factory in Kentucky.