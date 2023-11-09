More Santa Ana winds increase wildfire risk throughout Southern California
Just days after strong Santa Ana winds fueled the Highland Fire in Riverside County, more gusty winds are expected to hit SoCal beginning Tuesday. Peak gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are forecast, according to the National Weather Service, with widespread strong winds set to batter most of the Southland. Low humidities will accompany the high winds; Wednesday’s humidity could drop to as low as 12% and on Thursday, humidity could drop even lower to 8%, the National Weather Service said. “Gusty offshore flow along with low relative humidity have the potential of bringing red flag conditions Wednesday and Thursday,” the NWS explained. KTLA's Rick Chambers and Vera Jimenez reports on Nov. 8, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/weather/more-santa-ana-winds-increase-wildfire-risk-throughout-southern-california/