More Saudi IPOs Price at Top of Range as Demand for Deals Surges

Shaji Mathew
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two companies in Saudi Arabia set final offering pricing for their IPOs at the top end of a range on Sunday, underscoring the booming demand for share sales in the kingdom.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Elm Co., a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is expected to raise $820 million, while Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. may garner $83 million.

Share sales in Saudi Arabia have seen huge investor demand in the past year, with most IPOs getting priced at the top of offering ranges and then the shares surging on their trading debut. The Saudi benchmark index has jumped about 9% this year, extending its 2021 gains of 30%.

The pipeline for IPOs in the kingdom is “deeper than ever,” the stock exchange’s Chief Executive Officer Khalid al Hussan said in an interview in December. He said “it will be even better” in 2022, adding that technology, health care and education companies are among the newcomers to the market.

Saudi Arabia’s economy, the biggest in the Middle East, has been boosted by the surge in oil prices to over $85 a barrel and the government easing coronavirus lockdowns. Some of the biggest IPOs last year included offerings by ACWA Power, Solutions by STC and Saudi Tadawul Group.

And for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the kingdom will remain the busiest of the Middle East’s stock markets, even as the United Arab Emirates pushes more companies to go public.

Sunday IPO pricings:

  • Elm will sell shares at 128 riyals after institutional book-building

    • It marketed shares at: 113 riyals to 128 riyals

  • Scientific & Medical Equipment will sell shares at 52 riyals/share after institutional book-building

    • It marketed shares at: 45 riyals to 52 riyals

Read more: Saudi Wealth Fund Rakes In $5 Billion as Demand For Stocks Booms

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Tightening Puts Its Currency On Track to Lead Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The search is on for Southeast Asia’s top-performing currency for the year and the odds are tilting in favor of the Singapore dollar.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapTexas Governor Abbott Turns to Bitcoin Miners to Bolster the Grid and His Re-ElectionT-Mobile to Fire Corporate Staff Who

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Walgreens Is Said to Kick Off Boots Sale as Sycamore Joins Fray

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has kicked off the sales process for its Boots international drugstore unit as fresh buyout firms, including Sycamore Partners, consider bids, said people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapTexas Governor Abbott Turns to Bitcoin

  • NATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia

    LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia, a major natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine. Russia has massed some 120,000 troops near its neighbour and demanded the western defence alliance pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine, a former Soviet state, from ever joining the Western defence alliance.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • 7 Stocks I Bought During This Week's Stock Market Correction

    I took advantage of the continued sell-off in the stock market to add more shares of companies with great long-term growth potential.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks, on balance, have dramatically outperformed value stocks since the last major financial crisis. Historically low federal fund rates (the rate at which banks lend to one another), combined with enormous levels of fiscal stimulus by the U.S. government, were the main drivers behind this unprecedented 14-year-long bull run in growth stocks. In fact, value stocks have already started trouncing growth stocks, in terms of their total return on capital, since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Buy These Strong Dividend Stocks Before Earnings for Safety & Income?

    For those who decide to stay in the markets and hunt for stocks, it's perhaps best to find some dividend-paying names, with solid valuations outside of technology...