More School Bus Delays Likely Amid Driver Shortage: Around Wayne

More School Bus Delays 'Likely' As Wayne Faces Driver Shortage

17 drivers were out Monday, as schools nationwide continue to face a shortage of bus drivers.

Wayne Schools Continue COVID Protocols With NJ State Of Emergency

Wayne public schools have faced shortages of teachers and bus drivers, along with hundreds of cases and quarantines recently.

William Paterson To Begin Semester Remotely, No Booster Mandate

Full COVID vaccination remains a requirement for students and workers, and the university encourages them to get booster shots.

3 Newly Elected Wayne School Board Members Sworn In

Michael Fattal, Haralampos (Harry) Prassakos and Iveta Wentink took their oaths of office Thursday.

NJ Chemical Plant Fire Contained, Evacuations Avoided

The fire broke out at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant on Friday night. Multiple firefighters were injured.

Man Murders Roommate With Rock In Passaic County: Prosecutor

The man struck the victim in the head with the rock, leading to his roommate's death at the scene, authorities said.

Chairs Tossed From Windows In Passaic Co. SWAT Standoff: Police

Police arrived because someone was lighting clothes on fire, before realizing he was wanted for a stabbing, authorities said.

Cop Won't Be Charged For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Passaic County

Before the officer fired his weapon, the suspect drove his vehicle into the police car while the cop was exiting, authorities said.

